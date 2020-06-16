New York Philharmonic Principal Clarinet And Chicago Native Anthony McGill Delivers Streaming Concert

Continuing its series of impromptu livestreamed concerts in the wake of COVID-19, the University of Chicago Presents will welcome Anthony McGill, Chicago native and principal clarinet of the New York Philharmonic, with pianist Anna Polonsky in a digital performance of music for clarinet and piano streamed from the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon, New York, on Friday, June 26, at 7 pm CDT. This presentation will mark McGill's third appearance on UChicago Presents' series; previous performances include those with the Pacifica Quartet in April 2014 and the Musicians from Marlboro in January 2016.

McGill is recognized as one of the premier clarinetists of his generation, with a multifaceted career that includes activities as a soloist, educator, and chamber musician. Raised in the Chatham neighborhood of Chicago's South Side, McGill received early training on his instrument through the Merit School of Music in the West Loop, and he later went on to attend the Curtis Institute of Music. Prior to his appointment to the New York Philharmonic in 2014, McGill served as principal clarinet of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and associate principal clarinet of the Cincinnati Symphony. His numerous collaborations as a chamber musician include such notable artists as Emanuel Ax, Yefim Bronfman, Gil Shaham, Midori, Mitsiko Uchida, and Lang Lang.

In recent weeks, McGill's artistry has taken on newly profound and urgent resonance as he has used music as a means of response to police violence and systemic injustice via a video he shared on social media of himself performing "America, the Beautiful." The video, which has received over 250,000 views, is sparking a movement as artists and citizens respond with their own video performances in solidarity using the hashtag #TakeTwoKnees. McGill's streaming program, which will include works by Leonard Bernstein, Florence Price, and Carlos Guastavino, partially serves to extend that message and comment on the present moment.

McGill and Polonsky deliver a program of music for clarinet and piano on Friday, June 26, at 7:00 pm CDT (8:00 pm EDT) via concert stream on Facebook Live and YouTube Live. "Doors open" at 6:30 pm CDT; a pre-concert talk between McGill and a UChicago faculty member will precede the concert. Complete information is available at chicagopresents.uchicago.edu.

DETAILS

FRIDAY / JUNE 26 / 7:00 PM CDT (8:00 PM EDT)

"Doors open" at 6:30 pm CDT

Pre-concert talk with Anthony McGill and UChicago faculty member TBA

Concert Stream: Anthony McGill, clarinet

Program to include works by Leonard Bernstein, Florence Price, and Carlos Guastavino

STREAM LOCATION

chicagopresents.uchicago.edu and chambermusicdetroit.org, and on Facebook Live and YouTube Live.

Concert information online at chicagopresents.uchicago.edu and chambermusicdetroit.org

