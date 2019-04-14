New Philharmonic Announces 2019-2020 Season

Maestro Kirk Muspratt, Illinois Council of Orchestras' 2018 Conductor of the Year, and New Philharmonic, the professional orchestra in residence at the McAninch Arts Center (MAC) are pleased to announce their 2019-2020 Season.

"For 15 years I've had the pleasure of conducting the magnificent artists of New Philharmonic, and I am extremely proud of our growing reputation with guest artists from as near as the CSO and as far as New York and California for our talent, technique and spirit. This will be reflected in our exciting new season of programs that offers musical works for every taste and an exciting mix of guest artists - some who have thrilled MAC audiences before and some making their MAC debuts," said Muspratt.

"Under Maestro Muspratt's influence, New Philharmonic's popularity with area classical music fans has grown," observed MAC director Diana Martinez. "In addition to its reputation for extraordinary performances, New Philharmonic is also known for making classical music accessible through innovative programs such as the pre-show MAC chats, Kirk's 'Classical Bootcamps,' post-show 'Cookies with Kirk' receptions, special guided excursions to classical music events in the city and more."

New Philharmonic opens its 2019-2020 Season with "Ode to Joy," featuring Beethoven's Egmont Overture and Symphony No. 9 in D minor, (Sept. 28-29). Guest artists will include Katherine Weber (soprano), Kate Tombaugh (mezzo-soprano), James Judd (tenor) and Sam Handley (baritone); plus the 100-voice Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus.

Next up is a concert featuring award-winning former Canadian Brass trumpeter Jens Lindemann in a program including works by Richard Wagner, Alexander Arutiunian and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov (Nov. 2-3).

For the holidays, audiences will have the opportunity to experience a classical staging of the holiday favorite, "The Nutcracker," this year performed by Salt Creek Ballet, with Tchaikovsky's beloved score played live by New Philharmonic (Dec. 14-15). Then, critically acclaimed mezzo-soprano Annie Rosen makes her MAC debut with New Philharmonic in three celebratory New Year's Eve Concertperformances (Dec. 31).

New Philharmonic opens 2020 with the Jan. 24-26 performances of Franz Lehár's popular operetta "The Merry Widow," stage directed by Michael La Tour. Lastly, in anticipation of the Cleve Carney Art Gallery's Frida Kahlo Summer 2020 exhibition, New Philharmonic presents "A Salute to Frida," a concert celebrating the heritage of Frida Kahlo through the rhythm and sounds of Mexico (April 18-19). Works will include Manuel de Zumaya's "Como aunque Culpa," "Granada" by Agustín Lara, Arturo Márquez's "Danzon," "Noche de Encantamiento" by Silvestre Revueltas Sánchez, plus Argentine-born Luis Bacalov's "Misa Tango." Guest artists will include Michelle Areyzaga (soprano), Jesse Donner (tenor) and Ben Bogart (bandoneon).

As part of New Philharmonic's ongoing effort to bring attention to the talents of local youth, young musicians secured in an upcoming May 2019 audition competition will be showcased in Youth Performance Spotlight segments in select concerts to be announced at a later date.

Tickets for New Philharmonic's 2019-2020 Season are currently on sale by subscription only. Subscribers save up to 20% off of single ticket prices. To subscribe, call the MAC Box Office at 630.942.4000. Single event concert tickets go on sale to the public in person at the Box Office, Saturday July 20; online at AtTheMAC.org, Sunday, July 21, and by phone Tuesday, July 23. For more information and season updates visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630.942.4000.





