New Episode of WRONGFUL CONVICTION: FALSE CONFESSIONS Delves into Chicago PD

In Chicago, old habits die hard.

In Chicago, old habits die hard.

In this week's episode of Wrongful Conviction: False Confessions, renowned attorneys Laura Nirider and Steve Drizin bring us inside one of the worst police abuse scandals in U.S. history. For decades on the southside of Chicago, a group of white cops turned THE INTERROGATION ROOM into a torture chamber for Black men. Those cops called themselves the Midnight Crew.

To listen on Apple Podcasts, click here.

Wrongful Conviction: False Confessions is a production of Lava for Good™ Podcasts in association with Signal Co No1.

A portion of this podcast series' proceeds will be donated to the Center on Wrongful Convictions.

Donate, learn more, and get involved at https://www.wrongfulconvictionpodcast.com

Shows View More Chicago Stories Related Articles