Nealshow Productions Presents JUST US GIRLS

Performances will run from February 2nd to February 18th.

Jan. 02, 2023  

Nealshow Productions Presents JUST US GIRLS Nealshow Productions presents Just Us Girls, a new play written and directed by Pat Radke and inspired by the great Italian giallo films of Umberto Lenzi, Sergio Martino, and Lucio Fulci, among others. An inheritance dispute at a post-funeral cocktail party provides the backdrop for this Chicago-set mystery-thriller in which an unconventional private detective investigates the suspicious death of an NFT investor. Performances will run about 95 minutes with no intermission on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 8:00 p.m. (doors at 7:30 p.m.), from February 2nd to February 18th, at the Jarvis Square Theater, 1439 W Jarvis Ave, Chicago, IL 60626. All audience members must show proof of vaccination at the door and remain masked inside the venue.

After her husband, financier Frank Pereira, is murdered coming home from work, Lorna hires gumshoe Ferryboat Branton to track down the killer. On her treacherous path to the truth, Ferryboat encounters a dubious attorney, a professional dominatrix, the proprietor of an adult lemonade stand, a struggling playwright, prescription pills, Malbec, a hot new dance album, sex, and more murder.

Hannah Boutilier, who makes her Nealshow debut in the role of Cynthia, says, "This show incorporates so many elements that I love: horror, mystery, and dark humor. Working on such a fun project with this professional, lovely team has been a treat, and I cannot wait to share it with audiences."

Liz Greenwood, who interprets the role of Ferryboat in her sixth Nealshow play, adds, "As an actor, I love having an opportunity to explore the strangeness of the human condition. Just Us Girls is an erotic, tension-filled murder mystery that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. I recommend the show to anyone who can comfortably balance on the edge of a seat for approximately 95 minutes."

Just Us Girls blends giallo trappings with Nealshow's brand of fear and laughter. Featuring music from composer Coleman Zurkowski, the show stars Hannah Boutilier, Sierra Buffum, Gabby Cointreau, Liz Greenwood, and Leslie Halverson. Who can transform a Chicago winter's night into a hotbed of passion, death, and fear? Just Us Girls. That's who.

For more information about Nealshow Productions, please visit https://www.nealshowproductions.website/.




