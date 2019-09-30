Nashville Recording Star Doug Allen Nash Presents JOHNNY CASH & NEIL DIAMOND TRIBUTE

What a night! It may be a crisp fall North Dakota evening, but Nashville Recording Star DOUG ALLEN NASH will heat up the EMPIRE ARTS CENTER on SATURDAY evening, OCTOBER 19, 2019 at 7:30 PM with his critically acclaimed "JOHNNY CASH & NEIL DIAMOND TRIBUTE SHOW."

The first half of this exciting multi-media theatrical production is "The #1 Tribute to Johnny Cash." Hear the great "Man In Black" familiar classics including "Ring of Fire," "Walk The Line," "Get Rhythm," "Sunday Morning Coming Down," "Stripes Around My Shoulder," and lots more. After intermission, audiences are on their feet during Doug's dazzling tribute to Neil Diamond featuring his greatest hits, "Cracklin' Rose," "Sweet Caroline," "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," "Play Me," and many more. This spectacular evening also features The Nash A-List Big Band, great charts, and stunning video walls highlighting the lives of Cash, Diamond, and Nash

Show info: SATURDAY, OCT 19, at 7:30 PM; Tix: $26.00 or $50.00 VIP Package (includes prime seating; pre-show meet & greet, inscribed photo, Doug Allen Nash CD). To purchase: (701) 746-5500 or online at empireartscenter.com.

A country boy at heart, Doug grew up on a farm in northwest Illinois near a picturesque town on the banks of the Mississippi River. He began performing in local talent shows at age five; and had formed his own band by age twelve. That same year his parents took him to a Johnny Cash Concert, one of several he would attend over the years.

While in his twenties, Nash entertained our troops overseas with the USO, touring 87 countries. A chance meeting at that time with Johnny Cash in a Copenhagen, Denmark airport inspired him to create "The Johnny Cash Tribute Show." He ultimately added another American icon, Neil Diamond. Nash's rich baritone just happens to be in the same vocal range as both Cash and Diamond. "Doug Allen Nash 'channels' these two American icons." High praise from Chicago's top-rated WGN-TV Morning News after a recent guest appearance. Doug captures the essence of both legendary performers in his own style and with his own passion for their music.

Nash has the blessing of Johnny and June Carter Cash's Grammy Award-winning son John Carter Cash who heads Cash Cabin Studios in Hendersonville, Tennessee. It is where his parents recorded all of their later music, and where Doug records his outstanding CD's.

When this ruggedly handsome and gifted singer and musician hits the stage you know you are in the presence of a dynamic star and the consummate showman. Doug Allen Nash loves to entertain and it comes straight from his heart to his audience. Every night's a party when this captivating entertainer is onstage He is dedicated to keeping the legacies of these two beloved artists alive.

Doug's enormous gifts as a singer, musician and dazzling entertainer have audiences applauding his showstopping concerts in theatres, resorts and casinos from coast to coast, including the legendary Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip and The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Nashville's Opryland Hotel, and the Taj Mahal in Atlantic City. He was also invited to headline "The 20th Anniversary Johnny Cash Concert" at Hollywood's famed Viper Room.

Nash is also a songwriter and longtime member of SESAC. His song "June" is dedicated to June Carter Cash and was recorded at Cash Cabin Studios under the direction of John Carter Cash. One evening, Nash was watching a PBS documentary about Johnny Cash and touched to hear these words from their son about the Cash/Carter marriage: "He loved her tenderly." It inspired Doug to write this beautiful and heartfelt ballad.

Doug is a member of the SAR, and always proud to acknowledge that he is a direct descendant of John Hart, one of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence. His patriotic spirit is always present during his shows. You'll see that at every performance.

He generously raises funds for "Families of Soldiers and Veterans" with countless benefit shows, often with his dear friend and duet partner Penny Gilley, "The Sweetheart of Country Music" and a cousin of Country music star Mickey Gilley.

Like so many Grand Forks area residents Doug grew up in a close-knit farm family...all very musical...where sing-a-longs included a favorite ballad, "Red River Valley."

Tho he has never headlined here before, Nash has passed thru Grand Forks many times on his way to concerts in Minnesota where he draws record crowds in the thousands during his lengthy and legendary summer outdoor "Dockside" shows at Breezy Point Resort where he broke all attendance records this August.

A chance meeting with Grand Forks native and Chicago entertainment publicist Debbie Silverman Krolik last fall brought Doug to the attention of the Empire Arts Center in the heart of the Red River Valley.

Yes, a country boy at heart! Doug, who was inducted into the "Legends of South Dakota Country Music Hall of Fame," still has farmland in his native Illinois and heads back whenever his busy concert schedule permits. He also likes to saddle up in his signature cowboy hat, boots and jeans for a little trail ride!

Special thanks to Empire Arts Center benefactors Hal and Kathy Gershman, Empire Executive Director Emily Montgomery, JLG Architects' Amanda Kosior, Terry Dullum, and Mary Tweten.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You