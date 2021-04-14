NEW MONKEES Star Larry Saltis To Appear on IT'S SHOWTIME WITH RIKKI LEE

You remember The Monkees from 1960's television, but do you remember The New Monkees from the 1980's? Larry Saltis was just a teenager when he was selected from a nationwide casting call to be the lead vocalist and lead guitarist for The New Monkees. The television show produced one highly heralded self-titled album before leaving the air.

After The New Monkees disbanded Saltis and his brother Heath Saltis were signed to a record deal for the band Tower City. Fast forward a few years and the Saltis brothers had returned home to Ohio to start the band Colorvine. With Larry on guitar and lead vocals, Heath on drums and vocals, and Kurt Reed on bass and vocals, Colorvine has become one of the Midwest's premier original rock acts opening for bands such as Foreigner and releasing the album Wake Up in 2019.

On Friday, April 16, the Saltis brothers and Reed join host Rikki Lee Travolta for 101.5 FM WHRU's It's Showtime with Rikki Lee at 3 PM Central. The show is broadcast from Chicagoland's Huntley township. Those outside of the broadcast area can listen to the showbiz-themed radio program via streaming by going to www.HuntleyRadio.com and selecting the "Listen Live" icon.

On the agenda for the April 16 interview, Larry will talk about his experience with The New Monkees and all three members of Colorivine will talk about their musical influences, time in the studio recording Wake Up, and when they hope to get back to playing live shows once the pandemic will allow it.

"I am a big fan of Larry Saltis and the New Monkees album, it's still one of my favorite guilty pleasures to listen to," explains Travolta. "Colorvine has an equally addictive musical quality. The more people I can expose to their sound and the album Wake Up, the better. This is a great band."

Travolta is no stranger to the spotlight himself. Travolta first gained fame in the 1990s appearing throughout the country as the charismatic groom in Tony n' Tina's Wedding. In 2005 he was named alongside Donny Osmond and Patrick Cassidy as one of the Top 10 Headliners in the World for the Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. He was most recently seen in the feature film The Lurker opposite Scout Taylor-Compton and can next be seen in the film Vampirus.

Each week, It's Showtime with Rikki Lee offers a fun look at entertainment including stage, film, television, and music. Recent guests have included Jesse Borrego who starred in the television series Fame, Tony award nominee Adam Pascal who starred in the film and Broadway versions of Rent, Tony award nominee Robert Cuccioli who originated the title roles in the Broadway production of Jekyll & Hyde, and Grammy award nominee Adam Jacobs who originated the title role in Disney's Broadway adaptation of Aladdin.

The little show out of Huntley, IL has exploded in popularity thanks to listeners from around the globe being able to access the show via streaming or as podcasts. Travolta's sheer enthusiasm is addictive.

"I get to interview my heroes, in turn they get exposed to a whole new audience," smiles Travolta. "I'm probably one of the biggest cheerleaders for other artists that you can name. I want people to succeed. I want people to be proud. I want to celebrate all the entertainers that influenced me. What's the point of having a radio show if you don't expose that audience to the things that make you tick?"

For more information on Colorvine visit www.ColorvineBAND.com.

To listen to past episodes of It's Showtime with Rikki Lee visit: https://huntleyradio.com/hcr/its-showtime-with-rikki-lee/.