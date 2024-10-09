Musical Theatre Masterclass With Broadway Star Emily Kristen Morris Comes To Raue Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Raue Center School For The Arts has announced the upcoming Musical Theatre Masterclass featuring New York-based performer Emily Kristen Morris. This exclusive masterclass will be held on December 9, 2024, for ages 14 to adult and on December 10, 2024, for ages 8 to 13.

Participants can join the class either as a singer or as an observer. Singers will get an average of 13 minutes of one-on-one coaching, while observers will watch and get to ask questions.

Participants will have the unique opportunity to learn from Emily Kristen Morris, an NYC-based actor, singer, dancer, and certified vocal instructor with an impressive career. She is currently starring as Elsa in Frozen at the Paramount Theatre and has performed across the nation and internationally. Emily was the Elphaba standby on the Broadway national tour of WICKED, and Bea in the Broadway National Tour of SOMETHING ROTTEN. Morris has also performed as a solo vocalist with symphony orchestras worldwide.

The masterclass will focus on Broadway-style singing and acting through song, providing valuable insights into musical theatre vocal technique, audition preparation, and how to make a lasting impression in the industry. Singers will receive one-on-one coaching. All participants can take part in a musical theatre-focused group warm-up and a Q&A session with Emily at the end of the class.

"We're thrilled to welcome Emily for our upcoming Musical Theatre Masterclass,” says Raue Center School For The Arts’ Director of Education, Rob Scharlow. “ How exciting that our students will get to share in her passion and expertise right here in the Crystal Lake area. She'll provide an unforgettable experience that will ignite our students' creativity and elevate their skills to new heights."

James Mablin, Raue Center's resident music director, will serve as the accompanist for the masterclass. Participants enrolling as singers must come prepared with a memorized song cut down to audition length (16 – 32 bars) and provide a clean copy of the sheet music for the accompanist.

The masterclass welcomes both singers and observers. Observers will be able to watch the coaching sessions and participate in the Q&A session.

Tuition for participating singers is $125* (limited availability.) Observer tickets are priced at $55. Become a RaueNOW Family member and get a 25% off classes, workshops, and masterclasses. The masterclass will be held at the Raue Center For The Arts, located at 26 N Williams Street, Crystal Lake, IL.

For more information and to reserve your spot, please visit rauecenter.org/education. Questions? email rcsaeducation@rauecenter.org.

