Music of the Baroque Launches Revised 2020-21 Season With Vivaldi's 'Four Seasons', Continues With 'Double Trouble'

Music of the Baroque kicks off its revised 50th anniversary season in January with Vivaldi's Four Seasons. Elliott Golub Honorary Concertmaster Chair Gina DiBello leads members of the Music of the Baroque Orchestra in Vivaldi's evocative musical journey through the different times of the year. Recent Ryan Opera Center alum, baritone Christopher Kenney will also present Vivaldi's four sonnets about the seasons in between the pieces.

"I'm so happy to be back making music with my Music of the Baroque colleagues," DiBello said. "Working on Vivaldi's Four Seasons has been like catching up with an old friend for me. I'm hoping it provides the same comfort for our audience." Music of the Baroque's Executive Director Declan McGovern added, "Although we can't accommodate an in-person audience, we are thrilled that our musicians will have the opportunity to perform again, and for thousands of audience members to be able to experience the concerts online and on WFMT. The Four Seasons is now the first concert of our golden jubilee anniversary, which will continue into next season, with smaller scale works between January and June, and larger scale works from September 2021 onwards."

The Four Seasons will be streamed live from the North Shore Center in Skokie

on Sunday, January 24 at 7:30 PM CST. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person

audiences are permitted. $25 streaming tickets are available at baroque.org or by

calling 312.551.1414. The concert will be broadcast on 98.7/WFMT 10 days following

the performance. More information about the Four Seasons is available here.

Music of the Baroque's 2020-21 season continues in February with Double

Trouble-Bach, Vivaldi, & More, co-directed by Kathleen Brauer and Kevin Case. The

Music of the Baroque Orchestra bands together for a lively and driving program of

Baroque instrumental works, including thrilling concertos for two violins

and orchestra by Bach and Vivaldi and grand concertos by Corelli and Handel. Double

Trouble will be streamed live from the North Shore Center in Skokie on Sunday,

February 28, 7:30 PM CST. A limited in-person audience may be allowed, depending on

state and municipal guidelines. $25 streaming tickets are available at baroque.org or by

calling 312.551.1414. The concert will be broadcast on 98.7/WFMT 10 days following

the performance. More information about Double Trouble is available here.

Long recognized as one of the region's top classical groups, Music of the

Baroque Chorus & Orchestra is devoted to the performance of eighteenth-century

music. While the pandemic forced the ensemble to cancel the final two performances of

its 2019-2020 season and revise its 50th anniversary season, Music of the Baroque has

continued to keep audiences engaged since March. Highlights of the past ten seasons

were showcased in a weekly series of nine broadcasts on 98.7/WFMT between August

and October, and a new recording of Bach's Mass in B Minor, recorded live in concert at

the start of the 2019-2020 season, was released in September. Music of the

Baroque continues to produce weekly video interviews featuring Principal Guest

Conductor Nicholas Kraemer and Music Director Jane Glover, including a three-part

series on the lives of Bach and Handel between Glover and renowned early music

specialist Sir John Eliot Gardiner. Music of the Baroque also presented two free

performances, "Baroque Beautiful-MOB's At-Home Gala" and "A Baroque

Thanksgiving," in the fall. More information on the ensemble's virtual programming is

available at baroque.org/virtual.

The Four Seasons

Sunday, January 24, 7:30 PM CST

North Shore Center for the Performing Arts

9501 Skokie Boulevard, Skokie

VIVALDI The Four Seasons

Gina DiBello, violin and director

Christopher Kenney, narrator

Music of the Baroque Orchestra

Double Trouble-Bach, Vivaldi & More

Sunday, February 28, 7:30 PM CST

North Shore Center for the Performing Arts

9501 Skokie Boulevard, Skokie

CORELLI Concerto grosso in F Major, op. 6, no. 2

VIVALDI Concerto for 2 violins in A Minor

HANDEL Concerto grosso in E Minor, op. 6, no. 3

J.S. BACH Concerto for 2 violins in D Minor

Kathleen Brauer, violin and co-director

Kevin Case, violin and co-director

Music of the Baroque Orchestra