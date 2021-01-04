Music of the Baroque Launches Revised 2020-21 Season With Vivaldi's 'Four Seasons', Continues With 'Double Trouble'
The Four Seasons will be streamed live from the North Shore Center in Skokie on Sunday, January 24 at 7:30 PM CST.
Music of the Baroque kicks off its revised 50th anniversary season in January with Vivaldi's Four Seasons. Elliott Golub Honorary Concertmaster Chair Gina DiBello leads members of the Music of the Baroque Orchestra in Vivaldi's evocative musical journey through the different times of the year. Recent Ryan Opera Center alum, baritone Christopher Kenney will also present Vivaldi's four sonnets about the seasons in between the pieces.
"I'm so happy to be back making music with my Music of the Baroque colleagues," DiBello said. "Working on Vivaldi's Four Seasons has been like catching up with an old friend for me. I'm hoping it provides the same comfort for our audience." Music of the Baroque's Executive Director Declan McGovern added, "Although we can't accommodate an in-person audience, we are thrilled that our musicians will have the opportunity to perform again, and for thousands of audience members to be able to experience the concerts online and on WFMT. The Four Seasons is now the first concert of our golden jubilee anniversary, which will continue into next season, with smaller scale works between January and June, and larger scale works from September 2021 onwards."
Music of the Baroque's 2020-21 season continues in February with Double
Trouble-Bach, Vivaldi, & More, co-directed by Kathleen Brauer and Kevin Case. The
Music of the Baroque Orchestra bands together for a lively and driving program of
Baroque instrumental works, including thrilling concertos for two violins
and orchestra by Bach and Vivaldi and grand concertos by Corelli and Handel. Double
Long recognized as one of the region's top classical groups, Music of the
Baroque Chorus & Orchestra is devoted to the performance of eighteenth-century
music. While the pandemic forced the ensemble to cancel the final two performances of
its 2019-2020 season and revise its 50th anniversary season, Music of the Baroque has
continued to keep audiences engaged since March. Highlights of the past ten seasons
were showcased in a weekly series of nine broadcasts on 98.7/WFMT between August
and October, and a new recording of Bach's Mass in B Minor, recorded live in concert at
the start of the 2019-2020 season, was released in September. Music of the
Baroque continues to produce weekly video interviews featuring Principal Guest
Conductor Nicholas Kraemer and Music Director Jane Glover, including a three-part
series on the lives of Bach and Handel between Glover and renowned early music
specialist Sir John Eliot Gardiner. Music of the Baroque also presented two free
performances, "Baroque Beautiful-MOB's At-Home Gala" and "A Baroque
Thanksgiving," in the fall. More information on the ensemble's virtual programming is
available at baroque.org/virtual.
The Four Seasons
Sunday, January 24, 7:30 PM CST
North Shore Center for the Performing Arts
9501 Skokie Boulevard, Skokie
VIVALDI The Four Seasons
Gina DiBello, violin and director
Christopher Kenney, narrator
Music of the Baroque Orchestra
Double Trouble-Bach, Vivaldi & More
Sunday, February 28, 7:30 PM CST
North Shore Center for the Performing Arts
9501 Skokie Boulevard, Skokie
CORELLI Concerto grosso in F Major, op. 6, no. 2
VIVALDI Concerto for 2 violins in A Minor
HANDEL Concerto grosso in E Minor, op. 6, no. 3
J.S. BACH Concerto for 2 violins in D Minor
Kathleen Brauer, violin and co-director
Kevin Case, violin and co-director
Music of the Baroque Orchestra