Music Theater Works Presents LERNER AND LOEWE'S GREATEST HITS

Music Theater Works will present LERNER AND LOEWE'S GREATEST HITS, honoring some of the most famous and beloved shows ever to grace a Broadway stage: BRIGADOON, MY FAIR LADY, GIGI, PAINT YOUR WAGON and CAMELOT.

Songs to be performed include "I Could Have Danced All Night," "If Ever I Would Leave You," "They Call the Wind Maria," "The Night They Invented Champagne," and "Almost Like Being in Love."

Performers are Samantha Behen, Alicia Berneche, Billy Dawson and Martin L. Woods.

The opening night reception for LERNER AND LOEWE'S GREATEST HITS is sponsored by Found, Evanston.

Joyce Ruth Saxon is the 2019 season sponsor.

The Lerner and Loewe concert is Music Theater Works' third production of 2019. The season concludes with Andrew Lloyd Webber's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT (December 21-31, 2019).

Tickets for LERNER AND LOEWE'S GREATEST HITS begin at $34. Ages 25 and younger are half price (recommended for 12 and older). To order tickets, or for more information, call the Music Theater Works box office at (847) 920-5360 or order online 24 hours a day at www.MusicTheaterWorks.com





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You