Music Theater Works Offers GINGERSNAP! Meet And Greets With Ginger Minj

Music Theater Works has announced Gingersnap!, exclusive meet and greet opportunities with "RuPaul's Drag Race's" Ginger Minj*, the star of its spring production, La Cage Aux Folles, at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 N. Skokie Blvd, Skokie.

Gingersnap! tickets, discounted subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale at MusicTheaterWorks.com/la-cage-aux-folles.

Group discounts are available for groups of ten or more, interested parties may email boxoffice@musictheaterworks.org for more information.

Gingersnap! offers a one of a kind experience connecting you with "RuPaul's Drag Race" headliner and self proclaimed "glamor toad queen," Ginger Minj. Gingersnap! participants will have the opportunity to learn all about her impressive career and her experience in La Cage Aux Folles. Ginger Minj has reigned as The Comedy Queen from Orlando, Florida long before she was seen on "RuPaul's Drag Race" as a finalist on season seven and season two of "RuPaul's Drag Race: ALL-STARS." Minj has toured the globe performing in sold out venues, performing showtunes for Broadway royalty on national television and recording her debut studio album "Sweet T."

Gingersnap! Opportunities Include:

Premiere Meet and Greet with Ginger Minj

Cost: $70 (in addition to single ticket purchase)

Group Q & A Post-Show

La Cage Aux Folles T-Shirt

Photo with Ginger Minj

La Cage Aux Folles Poster Autographed By Ginger Minj

General Meet and Greet with Ginger Minj

Cost: $40 (in addition to single ticket purchase)

Group Q & A Post-Show

Photo With Ginger Minj.

Dates available for Gingersnap! include

Friday, March 18 (following the 8 p.m. performance)

Friday, March 25 (following the 8 p.m. performance)

Saturday, March 26 (following the 8 p.m. performance)

Friday, April 1 (following the 8 p.m. performance)

Saturday, April 2 (following the 8 p.m. performance).