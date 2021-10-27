Music Of The Baroque Announces Holiday Fare: A Thanksgiving Messiah, Plus Four Holiday Brass and Choral Concerts

Music of the Baroque (MOB) presents two must-see programs for this year's Holiday Season: Handel's "Messiah," conducted by Nicholas Kraemer (Nov. 28-29), and the "Holiday Brass & Choral Concerts," conducted by Andrew Megill (Dec. 16-19).

"A Thanksgiving Messiah"

Conducted by Nicholas Kraemer

Featuring Sherezade Panthaki (soprano), Allyson McHardy (mezzo-soprano), Richard Croft (tenor) and Matthew Brook (bass-baritone)

Principal guest conductor Nicholas Kraemer leads the Music of the Baroque Chorus and Orchestra in Handel's most iconic oratorio, "Messiah." These renditions mark the ensemble's first performance of the work in over a decade. "What better way to celebrate the return to normality in the company of Music of the Baroque than with Handel's 'Messiah'?" asked Kraemer. "I am looking forward to presenting this masterpiece with its message of hope and redemption. 'Messiah' is so well-known, yet it still manages to reveal hidden moments of pure genius that I, for one, am still discovering after many years of performances."



Performance Schedule and Tickets

• 7:30 p.m., Nov. 28, at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd.(northshorecenter.org)

• 7:30 p.m., Nov. 29 at the Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph Dr. (harristheaterchicago.org)

Tickets: $25-95. Visit file baroque.org or call 312.551.1414. Students can reserve up to two complimentary tickets per valid student ID by visiting baroque.org or calling 312.551.1414. Student tickets will also be available at the Harris Theater box office starting two hours prior to the performance.

COVID-19 Protocols:

Both the North Shore Center and the Harris require wearing of masks and proof of vaccination. For more information, visit northshorecenter.org and harristheaterchicago.org respectively.

"Holiday Brass & Choral Concerts"

conducted by Andrew Megill



These concerts, representing the most enduring tradition in MOB's history, will be performed at four Chicagoland locations spanning the city and the suburbs, including two new locations in Evanston and Winnetka. Guest conductor Andrew Megill, the conductor of the Montreal Symphony Chorus and the Carmel Bach Festival Chorus, will make his MOB conducting debut in a program that traces the holiday story through mystical chant, jubilant Renaissance and Baroque works for brass, ethereal music for a cappella choir and celebratory works for the entire ensemble. Featured composers include Gabrieli, Lassus, Hassler, Byrd, Willcocks, Salazar, and much more.

Performance Schedule and Tickets

• 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, at Grace Lutheran Church, 7300 Division St., River Forest, Ill.(graceriverforest.org)

• 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, at St. Michael Church, 1633 N Cleveland Ave., Chicago (st-mikes.org)

Tickets: $48-$95. Visit baroque.org or call 312.551.1414



• 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec.18, at Saints Faith, Hope, & Charity Church, 191 Linden St., Winnetka, Ill. (faithhope.org)

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at Alice Millar Chapel- Northwestern University, 1870 Sheridan Rd., Evanston, Ill. (northwestern.edumillarchapel)

Tickets: $50-$100. Visit baroque.org or call 312.551.1414



COVID-19 Protocols:

At this time, masks and proof of vaccination will be required for all locations. For updates and more information, visit file baroque.org.