Music Institute to Present Cuarteto Latinoamericano in October

The concert will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and features classical works for string quartet by composers from Central and South America.

Aug. 24, 2022  
The Music Institute of Chicago kicks off the Nichols Concert Hall 2022-23 season with the world-renowned Cuarteto Latinomericano Saturday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston. This concert, presented in partnership with the International Latino Cultural Center of Chicago, celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month and features classical works for string quartet by composers from Central and South America. The performance also will be available via livestream.

Cuarteto Latinomericano is a multiple Grammy Award-winning string quartet from Mexico City celebrating 40 years as an ensemble. Founded in Mexico, the Cuarteto has toured extensively throughout Europe, North and South America, Israel, China, Japan, and New Zealand. They have premiered more than 100 works written for them and continue to introduce new and neglected composers to the genre. Winners of the 2012 and 2016 Latin Grammys for Best Classical Recordings, they have been recognized with the Mexican Music Critics Association Award and three times received Chamber Music America/ASCAP's "Most Adventurous Programming" Award.

The October 15 program includes Música de Feria by Silvestre Revueltas, String Quartet No. 3 by Leo Brouwer, String Quartet No. 1 by Alberto Ginastera, and String Quartet No. 17 (1957), the final string quartet by Brazilian composer Heitor Villa-Lobos, who is the focus of the Music Institute's One Composer, One Community program this year.

One Composer, One Community focuses on the life and work of a single, often underrepresented BIPOC composer. Considered the single most significant creative figure in 20th century Brazilian art music, Villa-Lobos's unique compositional style synthesized contemporary European techniques with elements of national music. A prolific composer, Villa-Lobos penned more than 2,000 orchestral, chamber, instrumental, and vocal works.

Performance Details:

Cuarteto Latinoamericano performs Saturday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston.

Tickets are $50 for VIP seating and $25 in advance, available at nicholsconcerthall.org or 847.448.8326, and $30 at the door. Livestream access is $25 at nicholsconcerthall.org.

All programming is subject to change.

For the latest information regarding COVID protocols or additional details, visit nicholsconcerthall.org.


The Nichols Concert Hall 2022-23 Guest Artist Series is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and sponsorship from ITW.





