Music Institute And Dance Chicago Present DUKE IT OUT NUTCRACKER

Classical music, jazz, and dance combine when the Music Institute of Chicago collaborates with Dance Chicago to present a family concert, "Duke It Out Nutcracker," Saturday, December 7 at 2 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston.



This Nutcracker performance, curated by Dance Chicago, pairs the classical (Tchaikovsky) and jazz (Duke Ellington/Billy Strayhorn) versions of the holiday favorite, performed by professional brass and woodwind quintets. In tribute to Dance Chicago's 25th anniversary, the Music Institute is featuring new material this year, including "Chocolate (Spanish Dance)." The performance is a family-friendly 60 minutes.



The Music Institute's 2019-20 season continues with "From the Heart," a Valentine's Day-themed concert performed by Music Institute faculty February 15; "Piano Giants" featuring the Marcus Roberts Trio March 14; a tribute to Art Blakey March 28; and the Formosa Quartet April 4.

"Duke It Out Nutcracker" takes place Saturday, December 7 at 2 p.m.

at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue in Evanston.

Tickets are $10 general admission,

available at nicholsconcerthall.org or by calling 847.448.8326.

All programming is subject to change.

Noted architect Solon S. Beman designed the architecturally and acoustically magnificent First Church of Christ, Scientist, located at 1490 Chicago Avenue in Evanston, in 1912. In 2003, the building was sensitively restored to become Nichols Concert Hall, a state-of-the-art, 550-seat performance space and music education destination, easily accessible to numerous restaurants, on-street and metered parking, and the Davis Street CTA and Metra stations. The converted building, featuring a fully restored, 1914 E. M. Skinner pipe organ, received the Richard H. Driehaus Award for best adaptive use by the Landmarks Preservation Council of Illinois. Each year Nichols Concert Hall reaches approximately 15,000 people and hosts a world-class chamber music series, workshops and master classes, student recitals, and special events.



The Music Institute of Chicago is dedicated to transforming lives through music education. Founded in 1931, the Music Institute has grown to become one of the largest and most respected community music schools in the nation. Offering musical excellence built on the strength of its distinguished faculty, commitment to quality, and breadth of programs and services, the Music Institute is a member of the National Guild for Community Arts Education and accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Pre-collegiate Arts Schools (ACCPAS). Each year, the Music Institute's teachers reach thousands of students of all ages and levels of experience. Music Institute locations include Chicago, Evanston, Winnetka, Lincolnshire, Lake Forest, and Downers Grove. In addition, the Music Institute is proud of its longstanding partnership with the Chicago Public Schools through its Arts Link program. The Music Institute offers lessons and classes, and concerts through its Community Music School, Academy, and Nichols Concert Hall. For more information, visit musicinst.org.





