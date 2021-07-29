Metropolis Presents An Evening Of Love Songs With Pascale M. Trouillot

Chicagoland singer Pascale M. Trouillot performs an eclectic blend of music ranging from familiar show tunes to Jazz and Pop standards at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre's indoor theatre in Love Songs From Broadway, Jazz and Pop: An Evening of Love Songs with Pascale M. Trouillot September 11, 2021.

Pascale M. Trouillot is a local singer/actress based out of the Chicagoland Area with a strong background in musical theatre. Born and raised in the Midwest, she tapped into her love of music at an early age and has been performing since grade school. Some of her favorite roles include: Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray, Mother Abbess in The Sound of Music, Sara's Friend in Ragtime, Muzzy in Thoroughly Modern Millie and Sister Hubert in Nunsense. Whether singing at a wedding, a benefit, or performing in a musical, words can not explain the feeling of enjoyment she gets from sharing her gift with others.

The performance is an eclectic blend of music ranging from familiar show tunes, to Jazz and Pop standards; all telling stories of love.

Love Songs From Broadway, Jazz and Pop: An Evening of Love Songs with Pascale M. Trouillot will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 7:30 PM at the Metropolis Theatre. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com.

The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Mondays-Wednesdays 12-4pm, Thursdays-Fridays 5-7:30pm, Saturdays 1-7:30pm, and Sundays 1-3pm.