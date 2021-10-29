Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre presents the family-friendly, holiday classic A Christmas Carol December 2-24, 2021.

This retelling of the Charles Dickens classic is filled with warmth, humor, music and holiday cheer. Wealthy miser Ebenezer Scrooge greets every Christmas with a "Bah, Humbug". That all changes when he is visited by three holiday spirits who reveal to him his misguided past, reclusive present and tragic future, helping him to realize the errors of his ways and to embrace the kindness and generosity in his heart.

COVID Protocols: All patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination (along with a photo ID) in order to enter the theatre, or show proof of a negative covid test as well as wear a mask while in the theatre. For more information on covid protocols visit Metropolis' website.

Co-Directors Joe Lehman and Erik Wagner are working with a talented cast, many of who call the suburbs home. Local cast members include Annie Beaubien (Barrington), Steve Connell (Crystal Lake), Kelly Jacqueline (Lake Zurich), Colin McGonagle and Mason Wang (Schaumburg), Elijah Cooper (Buffalo Grove), Skye Corey (Northbrook), Kalea Edgar (St. Charles), Kelly Jordan (Des Plaines), and Elaina Marie McCauley (Downers Grove).

A Christmas Carol opens December 2 and runs through December 24, 2021. Specific dates and times are listed below. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com.

The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday 12:00-4:00pm. On performance days, the Box Office will be open from noon through intermission of the performance.

Metropolis' cast for A Christmas Carol includes Annie Beaubien (Charity Woman 1/Mrs. Fezziwig/Christmas Past), Steve Connell (Ebenezer Scrooge), Kelly Jacqueline (Belle/Christmas Past/Martha Cratchit), Ryan Michael Hamman (Beggar/Young Scrooge), Cait Kelly (Prudence), Meghan Kessel (Charity Woman 2/Christmas Past/Mrs. Crow), Marina Magnelli (Caroler/Constance/Christmas Present), Colin McGonagle (Caroler/Dick Wilkens/Topper), Jerry M. Miller (Jacob Marley/Schoolmaster/Christmas Future), Lauren Miller (Mrs. Cratchit/Christmas Present/Mrs. Dilber), Sarah Obert (Maggie), Nick Schrier (Charlie the Vendor), Jazmine Tamayo (Belinda/Fan/Christmas Past), Jake Thomas (Fezziwig/Baker/Old Joe).

The Youth cast includes Aaron Michael Conners (Nicholas/Belle's Son/Ignorance/Street Urchin), Elijah Cooper (Tiny Tim/Ebby), Eva Vitellaro (Elizabeth/Want, Street Urchin), and Mason Wang (Peter Cratchit/Turkey Boy). The Youth Ensemble includes Skye Corey, Kalea Edgar, Rosemary Heckard, Kelly Jordan, Eliana Marie McCauley, Brennan Monaghan, Sofia Ruffner, Morgan Smith, and Sydney Vignocchi.

A Christmas Carol is adapted by Krista Scott; Musical Arrangements by George Maurer. A Christmas Carol is Co-Directed by Joe Lehman and Erik Wagner, Music Directed by Kenneth McMullen, Choreographed by Tuesdai B. Perry. Designers are Rosalie Arends (Costume Designer), Jenna Houck (Scenic Designer), Matt Kania (Sound Designer), David Moreland (Technical Director), Saren Nofs-Snyder (Dialect Coach), Linda Scheufler (Dramaturg), Michael Wagner (Lighting Designer), and Jennifer Wernau (Props Designer).

Metropolis Executive Director is Brookes Ebetsch, Associate Artistic Director is Sabrina Odigie, Interim Production Manager is Maya Baumann.

A Christmas Carol is part of the Holiday Series at Metropolis - bringing heartwarming, comedic and spirited seasonal performances to the northwest suburbs. More upcoming Holiday shows include The Lakeside Singers: It's a Wonderful Feeling (December 6), Second City: It's a Wild, Wacky, Wonderful Life (December 18-31), and Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night (December 20).

Sponsors for A Christmas Carol include Season Costume Storage Sponsor Jennifer Burnidge, State Farm, CLU, CHFC; and Supporting Show Sponsor Holiday Inn Express. Metropolis is partially supported by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and Ecolab Foundation.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete list of upcoming performances, visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.