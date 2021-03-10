Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Plans Outdoor Productions This Spring and Summer

Two theater productions will be held in the outdoor venue from May to September.

Mar. 10, 2021  

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre plans to stage productions this spring and summer under a tent in Arlington Heights, Daily Herald reports.

Two theater productions will be held in the outdoor venue from May to September.

The structure will have room for at least 80 socially-distanced, masked theatergoers, and it will be lined with small speakers that face inward, and volume will be regulated.

"We believe that the tent possibility gives us the greater option to produce shows immediately that are revenue generating and provide the highest level of safety and comfort for our patrons at least from a consumer confidence point of view," said Joe Keefe, the theater's executive artistic director.

Current restrictions under Phase 4 of the state's Restore Illinois plan allows 50 theater patrons indoors, but as many as 100 outdoors.

"There are no metrics yet to tell us what those sales are going to be," Keefe said. "Having said that, if we don't produce a show, we know what those metrics are -- they're zero."

Read more on Daily Herald.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt
Mary Testa
Mary Testa
Jelani Remy
Jelani Remy

Related Articles View More Chicago Stories
Illinois Philharmonics First-Ever Solo Concert Series Streams Through March 31 Photo

Illinois Philharmonic's First-Ever Solo Concert Series Streams Through March 31

Joyce Carol Oates Announced to Appear at Chicago Humanities Festival Photo

Joyce Carol Oates Announced to Appear at Chicago Humanities Festival

Sideshow Theatre Company to Present HOUSE PARTY SERIES Photo

Sideshow Theatre Company to Present HOUSE PARTY SERIES

Water People Theater Presents FIT 2.0, International Online Festival of Latino Theatre Photo

Water People Theater Presents FIT 2.0, International Online Festival of Latino Theatre


More Hot Stories For You

  • City Theater Announces MisCast Concert 2021
  • Center Theatre Expands General Admission Movie Schedule Beginning This Month
  • New England School Of Communications' OVERDRIVE Will Benefit The Bangor Area Homeless Shelter
  • Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP Returns in Virtual Format This Year