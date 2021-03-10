Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Plans Outdoor Productions This Spring and Summer

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre plans to stage productions this spring and summer under a tent in Arlington Heights, Daily Herald reports.

Two theater productions will be held in the outdoor venue from May to September.

The structure will have room for at least 80 socially-distanced, masked theatergoers, and it will be lined with small speakers that face inward, and volume will be regulated.

"We believe that the tent possibility gives us the greater option to produce shows immediately that are revenue generating and provide the highest level of safety and comfort for our patrons at least from a consumer confidence point of view," said Joe Keefe, the theater's executive artistic director.

Current restrictions under Phase 4 of the state's Restore Illinois plan allows 50 theater patrons indoors, but as many as 100 outdoors.

"There are no metrics yet to tell us what those sales are going to be," Keefe said. "Having said that, if we don't produce a show, we know what those metrics are -- they're zero."

