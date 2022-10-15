Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Announces HIGHER AND HIGHER with Chester Gregory and More for Fall Lineup

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre has announced its new lineup of comedy, tribute concerts, Theatre for Young Audiences performances, holiday shows, and more, playing thru December 2022.

Higher and Higher: A Rock 'n Soul Party with Chester Gregory

Broadway star Chester Gregory (Motown: The Musical, The Jackie Wilson Story) honors legends like Sam Cooke and James Brown. Hit songs include "(Sitting On) The Dock of the Bay," "I Got You (I Feel Good)," and "My Girl." Presented by Artists Lounge Live. Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 - $50. ArtistsLoungeLive.com

Deep Love: A Ghostly Rock Opera

Deep Love is a show without dialogue - a modern take on the opera - where the characters tell the story entirely through the veil of a rock & roll concert. Friday & Saturday, October 28 & 29, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45. DeepLoveOpera.com

Rick Lindy's Tribute to Roy Orbison

Tribute to the music of Roy Orbison. Enjoy learning about back stories of Orbison's Road to fame and exciting details about why songs like "Only the Lonely," "Crying," "Oh Pretty Woman," and many other classic songs were written. Friday, November 4, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40.

Matilda JR.

Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda JR. is a joyous power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little kid with an extraordinary imagination. Performed by students from Metropolis School of the Performing Arts. Supporting Sponsor: Get Burbed @properties. November 10 - 12, 2022. Tickets are $10 for children 12 & under and $14 for adults.

Mulberry Street, A Billy Joel Experience

Mulberry Street is a celebration of one of the most popular singer-songwriters of all time, Billy Joel. A compilation of not only his many chart-topping hits but the most loved deep cuts that still bring fans to their feet. Friday, November 18, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35.

80s Night Out

Powerhouse vocalists Lisa Rock (Close to You: The Music of The Carpenters) and Natalie Cordone (The Start of Something Big: The Music of Steve and Eydie) front a four-piece band and bring your favorite 80s hits back to life. Grab your friends for a night out-80s style! Supporting Sponsor: Lynn & Doug Steffen. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35. 80sNightOut.com

World's Greatest Dad featuring Jimmy Carrane

When Jimmy Carrane sets out to become a first-time dad at age 52, at the same time his dad is dying, he embarks on a funny and poignant roller coaster of life and death and learns that you don't have to be the "greatest" to be a good dad. Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30.

A Christmas Carol

This adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic is filled with warmth, humor, music, and holiday cheer. Title Show Sponsors: Capital Point Financial Group - Dave Hogaboom and Brendan Krahl, Financial Advisors; Supporting Sponsor: Irene Bahnmeier Family Fund. December 1 - 24, 2022. Tickets are $20 for students 17 and under and $35 for adults.

Johnny Mathis Christmas Tribute

David Robbins is the very best Johnny Mathis Tribute Artist in the country today. David has a powerful and richly expressive voice; his genius for imitation is devastatingly accurate. Enjoy a variety of holiday classics. Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40.

The 12 Dames of Christmas with Angela Ingersoll

In a hilarious and heartwarming holiday romp, Emmy nominee Angela Ingersoll sings a dozen divas, including Judy Garland, Julie Andrews, Janis Joplin, and many more. Supporting Sponsor: Bob & Barb White. Presented by Artists Lounge Live. Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 - $50. ArtistsLoungeLive.com

Sam Fazio Sings the Christmas Crooners

Christmas Crooners showcases the holiday songs we know and love and the legendary crooners who made them famous. Chris White will join Chicago-based vocalist Sam Fazio as musical director and some of the best musicians in the Chicagoland area. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35. SamFazioMusic.com

The Second City's Jingle Bell Ruckus

Nothing's off-limits: holiday film classics, family gatherings, Christmas carols, and of course, all things wickedly funny at The Second City's Jingle Bell Ruckus. Supporting Sponsors: Get Burbed @properites, Snyder Insurance & Financial Services. December 19 - 30, 2022, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35. New Year's Eve performance Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. NYE Tickets are $50 and include a champagne toast.

BOX OFFICE & LOCATION INFORMATION

Tickets: MetropolisArts.com, by phone at 847.577.2121, email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com, Box Office at 111 W Campbell Street, Arlington Heights.



Hours: Monday - Saturday 12 noon - 4 p.m.; on performance days, the Box Office remains open at least 15 minutes past the start of a performance. On Sundays, the Box Office will open one hour before curtain.

Discounts: Military, Industry, Student, and other special discounts are available between 20% - 50% off single tickets.

Group Sales: Discounted tickets for parties of 10+. Email jkramer@metropolisarts.com or call 847.577.5982.

Parking: Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre.

LAND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre resides on the unceded, ancestral lands of indigenous tribes, such as the Council of the Three Fires-comprised of the Ojibwe, Odawa, and Potawatomi Nations-as well as the Miami, Ho-Chunk, Menominee, Sac, Fox, Kickapoo, and Illinois Nations.

ABOUT METROPOLIS PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that offers professional entertainment and arts education that enriches the community in Chicago's Northwest Suburbs.

Located in downtown Arlington Heights, IL, Metropolis is one of Chicago's Northwest suburb's leading venues for quality entertainment ranging from a Main Stage subscription series to rock, country, comedy, and cabaret concerts featuring Broadway stars.

The Metropolis School of Performing Arts serves over 2,500 students (early childhood - adult) annually through group classes, private lessons, and performance opportunities. Each year, the Stories in Action program gives more than 18,000 students an exciting theatre-going experience to enhance their school curriculum.

In January 2005, the Village of Arlington Heights purchased the Metropolis theater, a portion of the lobby (now known as the Whisler Family Lobby), second-floor classrooms, and office space. This promising partnership reinforces Metropolis' proud leadership role in the community and beyond.