Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Announces 2025/26 Season And New Leadership

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a new 2025/26 season including Metropolis' first ever Main Stage production of Grease, the beloved rock and roll musical and one of Broadway's longest running hits; Charles Dickens' enchanting tale of redemption, generosity, and hope in A Christmas Carol; a staged concert of Oliver!, winner of 3 Tony Awards and 6 Academy Awards including Best Picture, presented with a full orchestra; The Play That Goes Wrong, an Olivier Award-winning global sensation; the Tony nominated romantic comedy musical The Wedding Singer, based on the hit film starring Adam Sandler; and the season concludes with the family friendly classic The Wizard of Oz.

As Metropolis prepares for its upcoming season, Executive Director David Victor will be concluding his tenure in May as he steps into a new professional opportunity. The organization is grateful for David's steady leadership during a period of significant growth in both theater ticket sales and Metropolis School of Performing Arts (SOPA) enrollments.

"I'm immensely proud of the organization that we have built at Metropolis," said David Victor. "While I'm excited for the next chapter, I look forward to cheering on Metropolis as an audience member and as the proud parent of two SOPA students. Metropolis will always hold a special place in my heart."

To ensure a seamless transition, Tiffany Gates has been named Interim Executive Director. A respected leader and longtime member of the Metropolis team, Tiffany brings close to 20 years of experience with the organization. As Education Director at the Metropolis School of Performing Arts, she has been instrumental in shaping the theater's educational programming. Tiffany will work with Artistic Director Johanna Mckenzie Miller and Metropolis' talented staff to ensure the organization's continued growth and success as Metropolis begins its search for a permanent Executive Director.

The 25th anniversary season is already underway following a sold out run of Mary Poppins in Concert, and continues with Rock of Ages, recently extended through May 31. Directed by Jeff Award-winner Derek Van Barham, Rock of Ages will be followed by Dear Jack, Dear Louise in July and August, written by Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig.

The Metropolis Presents series continues to offer a diverse array of programming, from The Second City and Artist Lounge Live to the region's top bands performing beloved hits from past and present, along with the popular Theater for Young Audiences series. There is always something exciting to experience in the Metropolis Presents lineup.

Tickets and subscriptions are available at MetropolisArts.com.

