Marriott Theatre to Present FEELIN' GROOVY: MICHAEL MAHLER SINGS PAUL SIMON

Get into the good vibes as Broadway's Michael Mahler celebrates pop music's premier poet, Paul Simon, for two performances only, at Marriott Theatre Monday, March 16 at 7:00 pm and Tuesday, March 17 at 1:00 pm. In a virtuosic performance, award-winning composer/lyricist and actor Mahler (Broadway's Miss Saigon, Diary of a Wimpy Kid) leads a folk-rock fantasia, exploring Simon's musical masterpieces and famous relationships with harmony, humor, and heart.

Featuring a sublime band, hit songs include "The Sound of Silence," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover," "Late in the Evening," "You Can Call Me Al," and "Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard." Produced by Artists Lounge Live.

Feelin’ Groovy is the first of several Marriott Theatre special concerts that have been announced for 2026. The lineup includes:

Let’s Hang On: A Rock and Soul Party – June 1 and 2, 2026

Friends in Low Places: Brandon Bennett Sings Garth Brooks – September 14 and 15, 2026

A Motown Christmas with Chester Gregory – December 14 and 15, 2026

Tickets for Feelin’ Groovy and the other above-mentioned concerts start at $65.00 plus taxes and fees.