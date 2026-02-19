Chicago Children’s Theatre to Celebrate 20th Birthday with A PIECE OF CAKE! and Free Birthday Bash

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chicago Children's Theatre will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a full day of programming on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at its West Loop home, 100 S. Racine Ave.

The celebration begins with two performances of A PIECE OF CAKE! at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Designed for children ages 1–6, the immersive sensory theatre experience invites young audiences and caregivers to participate in the story through touch, sound, music, and movement as they help “bake” a birthday cake. Tickets are $10, and space is limited. Additional performances will take place Sunday, March 1, at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

A PIECE OF CAKE! is being developed as part of Chicago Children’s Theatre’s inaugural Chicago Sensory Theatre Summit, an international gathering of theatre professionals, educators, and disability advocates focused on accessibility and engagement in live performance.

Following the morning shows, the theatre will host a free Birthday Bash from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. The all-ages event will feature interactive art, music, and dramatic play activities designed to engage all eight senses. The afternoon programming includes a music room with beat boxer Yuri Lane, an art room with a sensory craft activity, and a sensory dramatic play room led by Director of Education and Access Sam Mauceri.

The event will also include an interactive craft inspired by the designs for Chicago Children’s Theatre’s upcoming production of Goodnight Moon, staged by director Mikael Burke. That production is scheduled to run April 11–June 7, 2026.

The Birthday Bash is free with RSVP. Free onsite parking is available on the south side of the building, with additional weekend street parking nearby.

Ticket Information

Tickets for A PIECE OF CAKE! are $10 and may be purchased at chicagochildrenstheatre.org or by calling (312) 374-8835. The Birthday Bash from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. is free with RSVP.