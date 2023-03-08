Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Marcus Roberts Trio Returns To Nichols Concert Hall

The performance also will be available via livestream.

Mar. 08, 2023  
Marcus Roberts Trio Returns To Nichols Concert Hall

Jazz returns to Nichols Concert Hall when the Music Institute of Chicago presents the celebrated Marcus Roberts Trio Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston. The performance also will be available via livestream.

Featuring Roberts on piano, Jason Marsalis on drums, and for this performance, Martin Jaffe on bass, the Marcus Roberts Trio is recognized for its virtuosic style and new approach to jazz trio performance that features each trio member equally. The trio has developed a reputation for having almost telepathic communication onstage, exhibiting lightning-quick musical reflexes and creative imagination. Influenced by the famous piano trio styles of Ahmad Jamal and Oscar Peterson, the Marcus Roberts Trio builds from that rich foundation to create an ever-evolving sound all its own that delights jazz audiences.

The program, entitled Rhythm 'n Blue, features songs by Roberts and Marsalis, along with Richard Rodgers, Jerome Kern, Charles Mingus, Kurt Weill, Cole Porter, Leonard Bernstein, Jelly Roll Morton, Frank Loesser, John Coltrane, Fats Waller, and George Gershwin.




