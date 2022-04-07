Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mandala Arts Returns To Naper Settlement for ARTS & MEET, April 30

Apr. 7, 2022  

After the success of its Diwali-themed performance The Story of Ram in fall 2021, Mandala returns to the Naper Settlement to share news about its performance and education activities during the coming months. Guests will sip tea, watch performances, and converse with Mandala's creative team.

Among the works on the program is With Rumi, which features contemporary Bharatanatyam dance with movement inspired by Persian calligraphy. The piece pays tribute to the Persian poet Rumi and explores how understanding universal human experiences can transcend societal divides.

Performers include Mandala Associate Artistic Director Ashwaty Chennat and musicians Manou Chakravorty and Chethan Anant.

"Arts & Meet" is supported in part by the City of Naperville Special Events & Cultural Amenities Program, Ross-Tandon Team of Baird & Warner, Chawla & Associates CPAs, and OM Medispa.

Tickets are $25, available at mandalaarts.org/tickets/. All programming is subject to change. For information, visit mandalaarts.org.


