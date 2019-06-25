MY FAIR LADY Tour to Stop Off in Chicago March 2020

Broadway In Chicago announces that the North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater's critically-acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, directed by Bartlett Sher, will play Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph) from March 24 - April 12, 2020.

Currently playing in its final weeks on Broadway, Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady is the winner of five 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Revival of Musical and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards® (including Best Musical Revival), five Drama Desk Awards (including Best Musical Revival) and three Drama League Awards (including Best Musical Revival).

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, premiered on Broadway on March 15, 1956. The legendary original production won six Tony Awards® including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

Boasting a score that contains such now-classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "On the Street Where You Live," "The Rain in Spain," and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face," Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady was hailed by The New York Times as "one of the best musicals of the century," by the Christian Science Monitor as "a work of theatre magic," and by the NY Herald Tribune as "a miraculous musical."

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady features choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and has sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder and sound by Marc Salzberg. Music Direction is by Ted Sperling, featuring Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady's original musical arrangements by Robert Russell Bennett and Phil Lang, and dance arrangements by Trude Rittmann.

The North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady is produced by Nederlander Presentations, Inc.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You