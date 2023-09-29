MUSIC FROM MUSICALS Radio Show At Northwestern University Entering 4th Year

Northwestern University's WNUR-FM's radio program MUSIC FROM MUSICALS continues into its 4th year on the air on the USA's most powerful (7,200 watts) student-run radio station.

Roy Filson continues to volunteer to host the show Saturdays 4pm to 6pm Central time. WNUR is at 89.3 FM in the Chicago area, but is also available free around the USA on the internet at Click Here, plus is available for free via at least 2 other specialized radio services sites on the internet as well.

WNUR-FM is a listener supported non-commercial radio station. For some shows Roy just plays some of the greatest hits from musicals from Broadway, Off-Broadway, and from London's West End, but most weeks plays 2 complete musicals' CD's - generally musicals that are shortly to open and be performed in one of the Chicago area's many for-profit and not-for-profit theaters, so that students and other Chicago-area listeners can evaluate if they want to buy tickets to attend any of those impending shows.

Roy graduated from Northwestern's Kellogg Graduate School of Management in the previous millennium and has done radio shows on 5 other radio stations in Chicago, Champaign-Urbana, and Springfield, IL. Roy works as a counselor/case manager for the non-profit At Home Mission which provides housing and services for adult males with intellectual disabilities and mental illness.