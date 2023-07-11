MEAN GIRLS, COME FROM AWAY, and More Set For UIS Performing Arts Center's 2023-2024 Broadway Series

The University of Illinois Springfield Performing Arts Center announces their 2023-2024 Broadway Series. This series features 5 national touring productions with three making their Springfield debut.



Mean Girls - Thursday, November 16, 2023, 7:30 PM

Celebrating their 50th season: Jesus Christ Superstar - Saturday, February 17, 2024, 7:30 PM (with an additional non-subscription performance on Sunday, February 18, 2024, 2 PM)

On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan - Tuesday, March 5, 2024, 7:30 PM

Come From Away - Sunday, April 14, 2024, 7:30 PM

Celebrating their 25th season: Chicago - Tuesday, May 7, 2024, 7:30 PM



Featuring a book by Tina Fey, MEAN GIRLS tells the story of a naïve newbie who falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies. Entertainment Weekly calls it "A MARVEL: dazzling and hilarious!" and USA Today says, "We'll let you in on a little secret, because we're such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW.



Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring. With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.



HER VOICE. HIS VISION. THEIR STORY. ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent-and each other-to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Now their story is an all-new exhilarating original musical winning the hearts of critics and audiences alike, with the Chicago Tribune declaring "IT'S A HIT!" and The New York Times cheering, "The very air in the room seems to vibrate in this undeniably crowd-pleasing musical!" ON YOUR FEET! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark." Prepare to be on your feet from start to finish!



On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all. This stirring and inspiring musical takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of the small town in Newfoundland that opened their homes to 7,000 stranded travelers on 9/11. During that fateful week, cultures clashed and nerves ran high-but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Celebrate the best of humankind and the best in all of us at COME FROM AWAY.



After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. No wonder CHICAGO has been honored with 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy®, and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary - you've got to come see why the name on everyone's lips is still...CHICAGO.



Bryan Rives, Director of the UIS Performing Arts Center, stresses that these large-scale events are only possible with high community demand. "Due to the tremendous community attendance during our last season, we are able to offer this great 5-show season. We also want to stress that subscribers to the Broadway Series are the supporters who truly give us the confidence to schedule a diverse roster of theatrical masterpieces. It is a demonstration of commitment to the sustained vitality of arts in our community. Their invaluable support helps ensure that exceptional performances continue to appear in Springfield, allowing our community to experience the joy, inspiration, and transformative power of live theater. We invite everyone in our community who loves Broadway performance to show their support of great entertainment in our region by becoming a Broadway Series subscriber."

Broadway Series Subscription Sales Timeline:

July 10th - July 16th - Subscription packages available for FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center members at the $125+ giving level

July 15th - July 16th - Subscription packages available for FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center members at the $5+ giving level

July 17th - August 7th - Subscription packages that remain will be available to the general public

August 11th - Single tickets on sale for these Broadway shows with no subscription required



Subscription packages start at just $120 per person. Subscription packages include a ticket to all five productions with a $100 discount per couple off of the price of non-subscription package tickets.



Subscription packages are available online at UISpac.com. Call the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160 for more information about subscriptions.



Members of the FRIENDS of the UIS Performing Arts Center receive a variety of benefits throughout the season including advance ticket purchase opportunities. Memberships start at $5 per household. To join, or for more information, visit UISpac.com/friends or call the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160.

