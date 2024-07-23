MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS Is Coming Back To The UIS Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, celebrates over 35 Years of his annual Christmas concert tour, making it the longest running concert tour in the entertainment industry!

The hallmark tour will play UIS Performing Arts Center on Saturday, December 21st at 7:30 PM. Tickets on sale to FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center starting Wednesday, July 24th. Remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 26th at 10 a.m. at UISpac.com. Tickets are $19-$99 and available at UISpac.com.

"I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn't work," said Davis.

"Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year."

Davis founded his own record label, American Gramaphone, which went on to become one of the industry's largest independent record labels. A Grammy Award winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums, with over 31.5 million in the Christmas genre. Their holiday CD's have become synonymous with Christmas and occupy top positions on Billboard's Seasonal Chart every year.

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS by Chip Davis has been America's favorite holiday tradition for more than 35 years! Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound.

This year's show will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting including 15 musicians playing more than 20 instruments against a backdrop of dazzling multimedia effects - capturing the spirit of the season in an immersive yet intimate setting. Davis will direct and co-produce Tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis is co-produced by MagicSpace Entertainment. The company is a boutique producing and presenting firm focused on first-class properties and productions. Based in Park City, UT, the company has produced and presented national tours, Broadway shows, concerts, museum exhibits and sporting events worldwide for over 40 years with a powerhouse producing team focused on providing creative, marketing and general management expertise. www.magicspace.net

