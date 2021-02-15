MANDALA MAKERS FESTIVAL Returns in March

Mandala South Asian Performing Arts presents its annual Mandala Makers Festival in a series of digital performances every Friday in March beginning at 7 p.m. The festival supports emerging multidisciplinary South Asian artists by providing a space-virtual at this time-to advance and challenge traditions of the South Asian diaspora. The Mandala Makers Festival is free; donations support the participating artists and festival operations.

"When we knew we couldn't be together, I felt there was no other choice than to swiftly build a space to encourage continued practice among our artists," said Mandala's Programs Manager and Festival Curator Ashwaty Chennat. "This festival honors the breadth of experiences we have had during this time as well as how we, as artists, are continuing to find ways to express ourselves, create change, and collaborate as a community. May this space breathe life into the uncertainty of arts presentation going forward. We see a future in building new structures that endure."

Each evening features musical artists rooted in South Asian traditions or perspectives; the sets often juxtapose artists focused on classical Indian disciplines with those considering contemporary approaches and pop aesthetics.

The schedule to date is as follows (see bios below for more information on the artists):

Friday, March 5

7 p.m. Uma Balachandran-Konnakol (beat percussion for classical South Asian orchestral music and dance) accompanied by her father, Murali Balachandran, on mridangam

7:15 p.m. Pavitra Ramachandran-Carnatic vocal music accompanied by her father, Prasod Ramachandran, on Carnatic violin

7:30 p.m. Rini-Indian electronica and art rock feauring violin and vocals drawing from Carnatic traditions

Friday, March 12

7 p.m. Chethan Anant-Bansuri and Khayal music vocals with tabla accompaniment

7:30 p.m. Subhi-singer/songwriter performing recent original compositions that combine the world of Hindi and American pop to tell stories from her personal experiences and observations

Friday, March 19

7 p.m. Chaitra Agrahar-veena accompanied by Akash Dixit on tabla

7:30 p.m. Lykanthea -electro-ambient pop synths and Carnatic vocal improvisation

Friday, March 26

7 p.m. Anvita Hariharan-Carnatic saxophone with mridangam accompaniment

7:30 p.m. Priya Darshini and Max ZT-from their Grammy-nominated album Periphery, this duo- Priya on vocals and Max ZT on hammered dulcimer-ties Indian classical music and improvisation with American folk and pop, among other genres

The Mandala Makers Festival takes place

Fridays, March 5-26 at 7 p.m.

Attendance is free; donations via mandalaarts.org/donations

support the artists and festival operations.

For the most current artist lineup and to register,

visit mandalamakersfestival.eventcombo.com.