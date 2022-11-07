Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MADAGASCAR The Musical Comes To The UIS Performing Arts Center, April 17

Based on the smash hit DreamWorks' animated motion picture, Madagascar - The Musical follows all your favorite cracka-lackin' friends.

Nov. 07, 2022  
MADAGASCAR The Musical comes to The UIS Performing Arts Center, April 17. Based on the smash hit DreamWorks' animated motion picture, Madagascar - The Musical follows all your favorite cracka-lackin' friends (Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and a colony of hilarious, clever penguins) as they escape from their home in New York's Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar.

Filled with outlandish characters, adventures galore and an upbeat score, you'll have no choice but to "Move It, Move It!" Madagascar - The Musical is the perfect family outing, with vibrancy and pace for audiences of all ages!

Tickets go on-sale to the public on Friday, November 11th at 10 am. Ticket prices are $59, $49, $39, $29, and $19 and can be purchased at UISpac.com or by phone (217) 206-6160.

Pre-sale tickets will be available to members of FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center as early as Wednesday, November 9th, (to learn how to become a FRIEND and read about our Membership levels, visit UISpac.com/FRIENDS) all remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 11th at 10 am. To become a FRIEND call the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160.




