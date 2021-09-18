MACBETH Opening Sept. 17 - Images Available

Adapting one of the greatest tragedies written by his hero, Shakespeare, Verdi created a stunning portrait of the most power-hungry couple who ever trod a stage. Macbeth's bloody ascent to the throne of Scotland - led and supported by his wife's own consuming ambition - results in disaster for them both. Verdi brings them to blazing life in a score that bristles with energy and endless excitement. Grand-scale arias, hair-raising duets, stupendous ensembles - they're all here, in the first genuine masterpiece of Verdi's career. Starring Craig Colclough in the title role making his Lyric debut, Sondra Radvanovsky making her role debut as Lady Macbeth, Joshua Guerrero as Macduff, and Ryan Opera Center alumnus Christian Van Horn as Banco.

Lyric's riveting season opener is the inaugural production of Music Director Enrique Mazzola's tenure, and a brand-new production from Sir David McVicar. Production design is by John MacFarlane; costumes by Moritz Junge; original lighting design by David Finn; with choreography by Andrew George. The Lyric Opera Chorus is prepared by chorus master Michael Black.

Join Lyric Opera of Chicago for the opening night of the 67th Season and the first live, in-person performance in 18 months.