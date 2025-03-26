Lyric Opera of Chicago Receives Historic Gift From Penelope Steiner

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The leadership of Lyric Opera of Chicago has received a transformational gift from longtime supporter and Vice Chair of its Board of Directors Penelope Steiner. This unprecedented, unrestricted gift of twenty-five million dollars represents one of the largest, one-time, individual contributions in the company’s history and marks a defining moment for Lyric as it embarks on a bold new chapter under the dynamic leadership of General Director, President & CEO John Mangum.

Steiner’s extraordinary commitment comes at a pivotal time for Lyric, with Mangum in his first season at the helm. As general director, Mangum has articulated an ambitious vision for the company that challenges perceptions of what opera can be. In the recently announced 2025/26 season, the company shared plans for an increased level of artistic activity including innovative and dynamic presentations of core operatic classics plus concerts, movies, and a groundbreaking collaboration with Smashing Pumpkins founder Billy Corgan to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the seminal alt-rock classic Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

"This incredibly significant gift from Penelope Steiner is a profound affirmation of her unwavering belief in our mission and our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what an opera company can be," said John Mangum, General Director, President & CEO of Lyric Opera of Chicago. "Penelope’s inspiring generosity empowers us to expand our artistic vision, deepen our service to our community, expose more new audiences to opera, and create innovative productions that promote the vibrancy of our art form."

"Opera, more than any art form, embraces all artistic disciplines, spreading its light through the universe and touching all with its iconic aura. Lyric has the power to galvanize, challenge, and unite individuals and cultures unlike any other artistic endeavor," said Penelope Steiner. "Lyric’s magic will be a motivating factor for generations to come; how privileged I have been to have recognized its divination and contribute to its legacy."

The exceptional commitment from Steiner will support the company’s ambitious direction under Mangum and Music Director Enrique Mazzola.

"Penelope’s generosity and passion for Lyric are extraordinary," said Enrique Mazzola, Music Director. "Her commitment to both our rich legacy and bold future empowers us to take artistic risks and reach new creative heights. As an inaugural member and incoming Honorary Chair of the Enrique Circle (sponsors of Maestro Mazzola), as well as the lead production sponsor of Missy Mazzoli and Royce Vavrek’s contemporary work, The Listeners, she exemplifies the spirit of innovation that will shape Lyric’s path forward."

"This is a tremendous moment not just for Lyric, but for the entire cultural fabric of Chicago," said Sylvia Neil, Chair of Lyric’s Board of Directors. "Penelope’s generosity serves as a shining example of leadership and vision, setting a new standard for philanthropy that will benefit our city’s artistic community for decades and impact opera throughout the United States and the world. We are honored by her trust and inspired by her commitment."

Born and raised in Chicago, Penelope Steiner’s lifelong connection to the arts began with studies at Mundelein College and an influential year abroad at Loyola University in Rome, where she first fell in love with opera when she attended a performance of Puccini’s La Bohème. A decades-long supporter of and donor to Lyric, she began subscribing in 1982. Over the years, Lyric became a central part of her cultural life, deepening her passion for opera and its role in the community.

Since joining Lyric’s Board of Directors in 2021, she has served on the Executive Committee, helping to shape the company’s future. She was recently elected Vice Chair. As President of the Robert and Penelope Steiner Foundation, her generosity extends across the city, supporting organizations such as The Joffrey Ballet, the Museum of Contemporary Art, the Chicago International Film Festival, The Art Institute of Chicago, the Illinois Holocaust Museum, The Renaissance Society, The Newberry Library, The Nourishment Projects, Chicago Opera Theatre, Grant Park Music Festival, Chicago Youth Orchestra, and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. She has also been a dedicated supporter of Posse and the University of Wisconsin — both of which were especially important to Robert, her late husband of almost 52 years, a proud Wisconsin graduate.

In recognition of this landmark gift, Lyric Opera of Chicago will rename the main floor seating area of the opera house "The Robert and Penelope Steiner Parquet" — a lasting tribute to her unparalleled dedication to the company’s mission and vision. Penelope will receive Lyric’s Carol Fox Award, the company’s most prestigious honor, at Lyric’s annual meeting on May 22, 2025, where the recognition of the Parquet, including a portrait of the Steiners, will also be unveiled.

Comments