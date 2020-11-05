Lyric Opera House Installs New Seats in its Historic Theatre

The aisles have also been curved to allow rows of seats to be offset.

While the Lyric Opera House in Chicago may be closed to the public due to the health crisis, it is experiencing a major renovation behind the scenes, ABC7 reports.

The opera house has installed the more than 3,000 new seats in the historic theater, which will allow audiences a better view of the stage.

In addition, there is new concrete on the floor, as well as new carpeting. The aisles have also been curved to allow rows of seats to be offset, allowing audience members to look between two seats at the stage.

The updates will also improve wheelchair accessibility.

This new configuration will include 300 fewer seats than the previous seating plan.

