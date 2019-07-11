Lookingglass Theatre Company Extends MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN

Due to popular demand, Lookingglass Theatre Company announces the extension of its critically-acclaimed hit, the world premiere of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, written and directed by Ensemble Member David Catlin, from the book by Mary Shelley. Mary Shelley's Frankenstein now runs through August 18, 2019 at Lookingglass Theatre Company, located inside Chicago's historic Water Tower Water Works, 821 N. Michigan Ave. at Pearson.

Within every man there is a monster; within every monster, a man. But which is which? An eerie evening of ghost stories crackles to life as Mary Shelley unspools her tale of Victor Frankenstein and his unholy experiment. This gothic tale of love, horror, and the power to create life-and destroy it-awakens in this visceral, original retelling of Frankenstein. Fresh from the brain of Ensemble Member David Catlin, creator of Moby Dick and Lookingglass Alice, comes a galvanic adaptation of this undying story. See for yourself this latest invention come to shocking life!

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein is recommended for ages 12+.

"I'm fascinated by the blur between Mary Shelley's story of creation, rejection, and destruction and her own life of love, loss, and abandonment. How does the human heart survive desolation and misery?" notes director David Catlin. "We're collaborating with the Actors Gymnasium to bring Frankenstein's haunting ghosts high into the air above and have five extraordinary actors digging deep to animate this story that continues to unsettle us two hundred years after it was written."

The cast includes Artistic Associate Walter Briggs (Percy Bysshe Shelley), with Debo Balogun (Dr. John Polidori), Cordelia Dewdney (Mary Shelley), Keith D. Gallagher (Lord Byron), and Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel (Claire Clairmont).

The creative team includes Ensemble Member Daniel Ostling (scenic design), Sully Ratke (costume design), William C. Kirkham (lighting design), Artistic Associate Rick Sims (sound design/composition), Artistic Associate Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi (circus design), Rigability Inc (rigging design), Amanda Herrmann (properties design), Linda Gates (dialect coach), and Mary Hungerford (stage manager).

Following the run in Chicago, Lookingglass will bring Mary Shelley's Frankenstein to the McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, New Jersey for a three-week run in the fall. Lookingglass has previously partnered with McCarter to present its groundbreaking production of Lookingglass Alice to Princeton audiences.

Photo Credit: Liz Lauren





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You