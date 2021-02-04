Lookingglass Theatre Announces 2021 gglassquerade unGALA 

Lookingglass Theatre Company announces a one-of-a-kind experience brought to you by a one-in-a-million theatre company...and you don't even have to be there in person! It's the 2021 gglassquerade unGALA, a virtual event in support of the Tony Award-winning Lookingglass Theatre Company.

Stay home, stay safe, stay cozy, and all the while, sustain America's most innovative ensemble-based theatre. We'll bring the ritz right into your residence as Ensemble (not) hosts Anthony Fleming III and David Schwimmer tour you through an evening of our former majesties and future feats of imagination. Featuring (dis)appearances by Lookingglass Ensemble Members, along with (no) surprise celebrity visits, the unGALA promises to make presence out of absence the way only Lookingglass can. Won't you join us (by keeping in place)?

33 years. 70 world premieres. More than 55,000 reached through community engagement. And a Tony Award. These are but a few measures of Lookingglass Theatre Company 's impact on Chicago, the American theatre, and on art itself. Through the decades, Lookingglass has proved to be a connector, a community enricher, a recovery agent, a solution seeker, an experience maker, and an examiner and celebrator of the human experience. It is an institution well worth supporting in any year, and after the ravages of the past year, it is an institution that will be crucial to our social and cultural rehabilitation. As a non-profit theatre, Lookingglass relies on your donations. We cannot inspire without your investment - it's as simple and as stark as that. Help us, then, rebuild the communal imagination the way only Lookingglass can.

Bring the full virtual gala experience directly to your home! We're partnering with Rick Bayless and Topolobombo to delight sponsors of $2,500 and above with delectable Mexican cuisine (including drinks!).

More information and register at lookingglasstheatre.org/ungala.