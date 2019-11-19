Lincoln Common Celebrates Its First Holiday Season With Tree Lighting Ceremony

Lincoln Common, 2345 N. Lincoln Ave., kicks off its first holiday season on Thursday, December 5 at 5:30 p.m. on its central Plaza with Alderman Michelle Smith. The evening will include an appearance by Santa, two of his reindeers, caroling with Old Town School of Folk Music, special holiday dance performances by Equinox Lincoln Common, and hot cocoa from Philz Coffee.

The 22-foot tree will be centered on the Plaza beneath the trellis, complete with a large snowflake topper. Lincoln Common and Belmont Village Senior Living will mark the first night of Hanukkah, Sunday, December 22, with the Festival of Lights, a family-friendly evening of activities. From 4:00 to 5:00 p.m., guests will gather and enjoy lite bites at Belmont Village, 700 W. Fullerton Ave., then proceed to the Lincoln Common Plaza for the lighting of the menorah at 5:30 p.m. with Alderman Smith and Rabbi Mendy Benhiyoun of Chabad Lincoln Park.

Guests are invited to take advantage of the multiple CTA travel options or park in the Lincoln Common garage located at 2316 N. Lincoln Ave., where the first 90 minutes are free with validation.

Visit www.lincolncommon.com for event details or call (773) 938-3001.





