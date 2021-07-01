Lifeline Theatre Announces Management Transition

As Lifeline Theatre concludes its 38th season, long-time Managing Director Allison Cain has announced she will transition out of her leadership role in Fall 2021. "It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the artistic mission and vision of Lifeline Theatre," Cain said. "The pride I have in this organization and its people is immense."

"Therefore, the decision to move on has been a bittersweet one but I am looking forward to finding a successor who will be able to creatively co-lead the organization during these changing times," Cain continued, "Lifeline has been working on change management for some time now and is poised and ready to be a part of a new age of Chicago Theater. I am so lucky to have been able to call Lifeline my home for the past 12 years and look forward to witnessing its growth in the years to come."

"Allison has been a wonderful co-pilot and exemplary administrator during the last two years of my leadership and exciting change here," opines Artistic Director Ilesa Duncan. "While I will be truly sad to see her go, I'm equally excited for what I'm sure will be a wonderful future."

The search for Cain's successor will take place over the coming months. The search committee includes members of Lifeline's Board of Directors, Artistic Ensemble, and staff. Lifeline hopes to have a successor in place by the end of July, but Cain will transition out of her role on a schedule that best suits the new hire and the organization.

Cain joined Lifeline's staff as Managing Director in the Spring of 2009, after having been Executive Director at The Factory Theater since 2001, succeeding Angelo Barone. During her 12-year tenure, Cain's leadership has enabled Lifeline to improve fund-raising; implement robust human resource practices; develop and implement a thriving internship program; explore and co-lead the theatre's work towards promoting a more diverse, equitable, inclusive, and anti-racist industry; expand programming to include additional KidSeries performances, Stories Come Alive! classes, and a Concert Reading Series; increase annual benefit results by more than 350%; as well as shepherd multiple staff and leadership changes over the course of her tenure, all before co-leading the theatre through a global pandemic. In addition to her work as Managing Director, Cain has performed in a number of productions at Lifeline including The Man Who Was Thursday, Johnny Tremain, Crossing California, The Mark of Zorro, Mariette in Ecstasy, The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs!, The One and Only Ivan, and Sparky!; and has been a fierce and dedicated ambassador for Lifeline across the Chicago theatre community.