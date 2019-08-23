League of Chicago Theatres Announces Theatre Thursdays Series

The League of Chicago Theatres announces the Theatre Thursdays line-up for the 2019-2020 Chicago theatre season, featuring one World Premiere per month. The productions include His Shadow (16th Street Theater), Grey House (A Red Orchid Theatre), The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley (Northlight Theatre), Peg (The New Colony and Broken Nose Theatre), Verböten (The House Theatre of Chicago), How to Defend Yourself (Victory Gardens Theater), Her Honor, Jane Byrne (Lookingglass Theatre Company),The Juniors (First Floor Theater), Relentless (TimeLine Theatre Company), Every Waiting Heart (Artemisia Theatre) and The Fig and the Wasp (Haven Chicago). Additional information for each event is available https://chicagoplays.com/theatre-thursdays/.

The Theatre Thursdays initiative, first launched in 2005, strengthens and diversifies the Chicago theatre community by encouraging Chicagoans to explore new venues and companies. Each year, the League of Chicago Theatres program focuses on new work with twelve Theatre Thursday events, one per month. Each monthly event provides audiences with a world premiere production and an inside look at the creative process behind new works, including exclusive access to artists.

Theatre is essential to the life of a great city and to its citizens. The League of Chicago Theatres is an alliance of theatres, which leverages its collective strength to support, promote and advocate for Chicago's theatre industry. Through our work, we ensure that theatre continues to thrive in our city.

2019 is the Year of Chicago Theatre, presented by the City of Chicago and the League of Chicago Theatres. To truly fall in love with Chicago, you must go to our theatres. This is where the city bares its fearless soul. Home to a community of creators, risk-takers, and big hearts, Chicago theatre is a hotbed for exciting new work and hundreds of world premieres every year. From Broadway musicals to storefront plays and improv, there's always a seat waiting for you at one of our 200+ theatres. Book your next show today at ChicagoPlays.com.

For a comprehensive list of Chicago productions including a Fall Theatre Guide, visit the League of Chicago website, www.chicagoplays.com. Discounted tickets are available at www.hottix.org or at the two Hot Tix half-price ticket locations: across from the Chicago Cultural Center at Expo72 (72 E. Randolph) and Block Thirty Seven, Shops at 108 N. State.





