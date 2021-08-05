Lakeside Pride Announces Summer Outdoor Concert

At long last, Lakeside Pride musicians are able to make in-person music again! Join in for a relaxed, informal, outdoor concert open to the public with free admission! Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks. Settle in as Artistic Directors Kyle Rhoades and Manic Maxxie take the podium and join together for everything from Sousa marches to Disney Tunes!

The concert takes place on Sunday, August 8th, at 5PM CDT at Lakeview High School, located at 4015 N. Ashland Ave. Chicago, IL 60613

There is not a rain date scheduled for this event. As the host venue is a school, please do not bring alcohol.

The event is 100% outside. Wear masks and socially distance as appropriate.

"We're thrilled to be back playing the music we love in-person! This is sure to be an evening of incredible music that will charm listeners of all ages! And we're so excited for the opportunity to provide a concert to our lovely Lakeview neighbors!" says Lakeside Pride Board Chair, Jonathan Alvares.

"It's been exactly 528 days since I last had the opportunity to conduct a band in a concert setting, and I'm thrilled that the Lakeside Pride Summer Band is able to perform for the general public on August 8!" says Lakeside Pride Symphonic Band Artistic Director Kyle Rhoades.

Learn more at www.lakesidepride.org.