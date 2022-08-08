Ladies From The Canyon Pays Tribute To Linda Ronstadt And Joni Mitchell At Arts On The Green

SoundTracks Of A Generation honors two legends of the 60's & 70's California music scene who fearlessly challenged stylistic boundaries over their long careers. Heather Wood and Jessica Hornsten take us on a joyful, entertaining journey showcasing the best-loved songs of groundbreaking artists Linda Ronstadt and Joni Mitchell at Raue Center's Arts On The Green at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Ave, Crystal Lake on August 20th at 7 pm.

Linda Ronstadt and Joni Mitchell were the Queens of Rock. Ronstadt's unmistakable voice earned her the first female artist in popular music history to accumulate four consecutive platinum LPs! Joni Mitchell's voice, writing, and lyrical phrasing were creative and set her apart from all other male or female singers/songwriters of her generation. She wrote amazing songs in every genre! SoundTracks Of A Generation is so honored to present Heather Wood and Jessica Hornsten as they pay homage to...The Ladies From The Canyon.