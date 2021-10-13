La Grange Theatre Will Be Saved After Months of Debate

The La Grange Village Board has voted unanimously to request the saving of the La Grange Theatre, Patch reports. After months of debate, the Board will ask Village Attorney Mark Burkland to draft an ordinance requesting the forgiveness of $1 million in Village loans to the performing arts venue.

The theater will be released from liens, and charge an entertainment tax to ticket sales that will be split between the Village and Classic Cinemas, which ensures of the survival of the 96-year-old theater.

Classic Cinemas will invest at least $1 million in the theater, which will allow the theater to show first run films, in hopes to boost ticket sales. The theater will also undergo an extensive renovation, which will include the installation of heated, reclining seats, and the construction of an additional auditorium.

Read more on Patch.

Built in 1925, the LaGrange Theatre was originally a live theatre bringing the most popular acts of that time to LaGrange. As the entertainment industry changed, the theatre was converted to motion pictures in the late 1940's and early 1950's. In 1984, the theatre was split into 2 screens. In 1988, a third screen was added and finally a fourth screen in 1994.

In 2004, the theatre was purchased with a vision to clean up and renovate the theatre into a unique and fresh experience...an experience that the local community could be proud of and support. The cornerstone of this experience is the friendly, customer-oriented staff that are ready to serve you.

Learn more at https://www.lagrangetheatre.com/.