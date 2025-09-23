LATINA COMEDY FESTIVAL Returns To The Lincoln Lodge in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicago’s Latina Comedy Festival will return October 2–4, 2025, with its biggest program yet. Presented by Las Locas Comedy, Chicago’s only monthly Latina stand-up showcase, the festival will take over The Lincoln Lodge in Logan Square for three days of performances, networking events, and workshops.

This year’s festival will present more than 20 showcases and over 50 comedians from across North America, spotlighting Latina voices and experiences in comedy. For the first time, audiences will also enjoy Spanish-language shows, expanding the festival’s reach across both English and Español.

Headliners and featured performers will include Chicago natives Gwen La Roka (HBO Max), Patti Vasquez (TBS), and Melissa DuPrey (Hulu), alongside Marcella Arguello (After Midnight, ABC), former telenovela star Elena Torres (Improv), and more comedians with credits spanning television, film, and top comedy clubs.

“The Latina Comedy Festival is about creating spaces that affirm identity, spark joy, and build community,” said Janice Rodriguez, Executive Producer of the festival. “This festival connects audiences to performers they may not yet know while giving comedians the opportunity to shine on a national stage.”

The festival, which launched in 2022 with 18 Chicago-based Latina and nonbinary Latinx/e comedians, has rapidly grown from seven shows in 2024 to 20 this year. Returning favorites will include the signature Marathon Show on Saturday, October 4 at 5 p.m., along with themed showcases such as Teachers Gone Bad, The Queer AF Show, and The Mamacitas Show.

Held during Hispanic Heritage Month, the festival will also feature professional development workshops and networking opportunities for participating comedians.