Kimberly Bartosik/daela to Make Chicago Debut with I HUNGER FOR YOU

Kimberly Bartosik, former dancer with Merce Cunningham Dance Company, and her company Kimberly Bartosik/daela make their Chicago debut with her collaborative work I hunger for you January 30-February 1, presented by the Dance Center of Columbia College Chicago, 1306 S. Michigan Avenue.

Residency activities

I hunger for you is a reflection on faith and its power to transform the body. Suspended in a stark and mesmerizing world, the dance creates a space where internalized forces of faith pulse through dancers' bodies, which restlessly, tenderly and violently confront one another. Bartosik, who choreographed this work in close collaboration with her performers, draws on her personal experience with Charismatic spirituality and delves into the heart of losing one's self in ecstasy, ritual and desire. Lighting and set design are by Roderick, original music is by Sivan Jacobovitz (arranged with Bartosik), and costumes are by Harriet Jung.



There will be a post-performance conversation with the artists on Thursday, January 30, moderated by Dance Presenting Series Director Ellen Chenoweth, and a pre-performance talk with Bartosik at the Dance Center Friday, January 31 at 6:30 p.m., both free to ticket holders. Additional residency activities with community partners and Columbia College Chicago students take place throughout the week leading up to the performance weekend.



Kimberly Bartosik/daela



The mission of Kimberly Bartosik/daela is to create viscerally provocative choreographic projects that are built upon the development of a virtuosic movement language, rigorous conceptual explorations and the creation of highly theatricalized environments. Bartosik closely collaborates with her performers and designers to create work that is deeply informed by literature and cinema and involves complex plays on space, time and audience perspective, dramatically illuminating the ephemeral nature of performance.

Funding

Choreographer, performer, educator Bartosik is a 2019 Guggenheim Fellow in Choreography. I hunger for you was commissioned and presented by BAM Next Wave Festival 2018 and LUMBERYARD Center for Film & Performing Arts, through an inaugural year BAM/LUMBERYARD partnership. She is a 2019-20 Center for Ballet and the Arts at NYU Virginia B. Toulmin Women Leaders in Dance Fellow and a 2019-20 Harkness Dance Center Artist-in-Residence @ the 92nd St Y. She was a member of the Merce Cunningham Dance Company for nine years and received a Bessie Award for Exceptional Artistry in his work.



The Dance Center's presentation of Kimberly Bartosik/daela is made possible, in part, by the Illinois Arts Council Agency and the New England Foundation for the Arts' National Dance Project with lead funding from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation and The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.



The Dance Center



The Dance Center's 2019-20 season continues with Chicago's Same Planet Performance Project, presenting two premieres February 21 and 22; Nigerian artist Qudus Onikeku in his U.S. debut March 13 and 14; and Abby Z and the New Utility in their Chicago debut April 9-11.

The Dance Center of Columbia College Chicago is the city's leading presenter of contemporary dance, showcasing artists of regional, national and international significance. The Dance Center has been named "Chicago's Best Dance Theatre" by Chicago magazine, "Best Dance Venue" by the Chicago Reader and Chicago's top dance venue by Newcity, and Time Out Chicago cited it as "...consistently offering one of Chicago's strongest lineups of contemporary and experimental touring dance companies." The Dance Center recently celebrated 45 years of presenting contemporary dance in Chicago.





