Julien Dassin to Perform Joe Dassin's Hits at the Copernicus Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Joe Dassin was a legendary 1960's American- French singer, whose timeless melodies have touched generations. Now, Joe Dassin's greatest hits, including “Les Champs-Élysées” and “Et Si Tu N'Existais Pas,” are lovingly presented anew as Dassin's son, Julien Dassin, invites audiences to rediscover the memorable songbook that his father, regarded as the most iconic figures of the French Chanson, brought to international popularity before his untimely death at the age of 41. After tremendous success in Europe, Julien Dassin will embark on a nine-stop North American tour of Salut!, with a performance in Chicago on May 13 at 8p.m. CST. at the Copernicus Center.



Salut! is a heartfelt celebration of love, family, and the timeless songs that have enraptured generations of music-lovers. The performances will showcase Joe Dassin's greatest hits alongside new, original music from Julien Dassin, all brought to life by the renowned Paris Tour Eiffel Band—an exceptional six-member ensemble featuring some of France's finest musicians.

“My father's music has always been a crucial part of my life, and I've seen firsthand how deeply it resonates with people around the world,” said Julien Dassin. “I'm honored to bring his songs back to the stage for audiences across North America on this tour, and to share these unforgettable moments with fans, both old and new.”

Touring extensively across France and beyond, Julien has performed in prestigious venues, including a five-night run at the Olympia in Paris and a sold-out week at Salle Pleyel. He is dedicated to celebrating the legacy of the French chanson, collaborating with top musicians and performances that have captivated audiences worldwide through fresh and emotional interpretations of his father's repertoire. Julien's recent recording of “Les Champs-Élysées” achieved double gold status and was recently featured in Sony Music's tribute to Joe Dassin.

The North American tour schedule is as follows:

Montreal, CAN --- May 7 --- Places de Arts

Toronto, CAN --- May 9 --- Koerner Hall

Brooklyn, NY --- May 10 --- Oceana Theater

New York, NY --- May 11 --- The Town Hall

Chicago, IL --- May 13 --- Copernicus Center

Lauderhill, FL --- May 14 --- Lauderhill Performing Arts Center

Los Angeles, CA --- May 17 --- Wilshire Ebell Theater

San Francisco, CA --- May 18 --- Palace of Fine Arts

Seattle, WA --- May 20 --- Edmonds Center for the Arts

Comments