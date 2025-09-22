Johnny Rodgers Joins Farewell Tribute Series to Davenport's Skokie Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Internationally celebrated singer-songwriter, pianist, Broadway veteran, and recording artist Johnny Rodgers has just been announced as part of the lineup to Skokie Theatre's weekend long tribute to the former cabaret nightclub Remembering Davenport's. Davenport's played a major part in the burgeoning career of Rodger's who played the front room of the club when he was starting his career before heading to New York City and eventually landing on Broadway with Liza Minnelli.

Rodgers doubled as Music Director and piano man for Liza Minnelli performances/tours and starred in and wrote the song, "I Would Never Leave You" for Liza's Tony Award-winning Liza's At The Palace, which was filmed and released by PBS television. They also released a duet single called "Let's Make a Date" which garnered national radio play. Johnny has earned New York's Nightlife, Bistro and MAC Awards for his performances at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Jazz At Lincoln Center, Oak Room at the Algonquin Hotel, Feinstein's at Loews Regency, and other premiere clubs. His songwriting has been recognized with Billboard and ASCAP Foundation Awards

Johnny will be part of the tribute opening night called FRONT ROOM FRIDAYS on Friday, October 3rd at 7pm. The show will feature the front room pianists/singers including Rodgers and Andrew Blendermann, along with a special tribute to the late Gwen Pippin that will include Sonia Oyola, Fia Torres, Barb Smith, Carolyn Broquet. Hosted by Davenport's former Entertainment Director and Saturday night's star of the Nitz/Howe Experience for 26 years, Daryl Nitz, this event will also feature some of the piano bar's regular patrons and guests who sang including Judy and Bernie Rice, Pamela Sue Fox, Bob Howell, Melissa Young, Julie Pambianco, Marianne Murphy-Orland, Mark Grayson and Ken Baker. They will celebrate the fun and excitement of the piano bar. Tickets are $35 for this show.

Chicago's premier cabaret and piano bar Davenport's abruptly shuttered its doors making music this past April 2025. Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret was a special place for the cabaret community before its rebranding. Please join us for four special concert events as the community gets together to celebrate what made Davenport's a one-of-a-kind entertainment destination. Remembering Davenport's will be a weekend long event with four different concerts at the Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Avenue, Downtown Skokie, October 3-October 5.

The second event, Show Time Saturday on October 4 at 7:30 pm, will feature Daryl Nitz hosting some of Davenport's favorites that played the backroom cabaret. Special guest Broadway's Karen Mason, who was the opening performer when Davenport's opened in 1998 will be featured, as well as Corey Jamison, Joan Curto, David Edelfeldt, Rob Lindley, Beckie Menzie and Tom Michael as they celebrate the 26 years of cabaret shows from the backroom. Tickets are $35 for this event.

On Sunday October 5, at 2pm Staff Sunday will be hosted by Dan Michel and Daryl Nitz. This show will feature some of the singing bar staff that made Davenport's such a unique and special experience. Featured performers will be Anne & Mark Burnell, Justin Hayford, Laura Freeman, Nikki Krzebiot, Khnemu Menu-Ra, Pamela Sue Fox, Miriam Plotkin, Mary Monica Thomas and musical direction by Andrew Blendermann. Tickets are $35 for this special show.

Remembering Davenport's series will end with a very special event on Sunday October 5 at 7pm Award-winning concert and Broadway star Karen Mason will be marking her Chicago premiere of her celebrated show Just in Styne: Karen Sings Jule - honoring composer Jule Styne (Gypsy, Funny Girl and Gentleman Prefer Blondes), one of her favorite songwriters. With arrangements by Christopher Denny and Barry Kleinbort, who also directed the show, Karen will be accompanied by Beckie Menzie, on piano. Tickets are $45 for this special concert and are available online at SkokieTheatre.org.

You may purchase tickets individually or get a weekend pass with access to all four shows for $120.