Joffrey Ballet Launches 2022-23 Season With Beyond Borders

The Joffrey Ballet begins its 2022-23 season with Beyond Borders, a mixed repertory program that pays tribute to the Joffrey's maverick legacy with works by artists of its past and present. It includes a second original work commissioned from choreographer Chanel DaSilva (her first, Swing Low, debuted during the Joffrey's 2021-22 season), in addition to favorite works by critically acclaimed choreographer Liam Scarlett and Joffrey co-founder Gerald Arpino. Beyond Borders will be presented at the historic Lyric Opera House, 20 North Upper Wacker Drive in downtown Chicago, in ten performances only, from October 12-23, 2022.

Joffrey co-founder Arpino's Suite Saint-Saëns weaves classical movement with the late choreographer's signature neo-classical style of speed, energy, and quality. With its lilting score, this American masterwork was once described by choreographer Agnes DeMille as like "standing in a flight of meteors." Learn more about Gerald Arpino here.

DaSilva returns with a second original creation, following her powerful company debut in 2021 with Swing Low. One of the most in-demand artists working today, DaSilva brings her storytelling prowess back to Chicago for another world premiere created with the artists of the Joffrey. Learn more about Chanel DaSilva here.

Scarlett takes inspiration from the great Baroque era artist Caravaggio in this hypnotic performance of stylistic sensualism and elegance. His dynamic technique provides elements of bright rays of light and darkening shadows. Illuminated under the subtle glow of intricate chandeliers, with chic costumes designed by the late choreographer himself, Vespertine puts a modern twist on the romantic era of the late 18th century.