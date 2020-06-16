Joffrey Ballet Cancels Performances Through 2020

The Joffrey Ballet today announced the cancellation of all performances for the remainder of 2020, a response to the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency. Cancelled productions include Sir Kenneth MacMillan's Manon (October 14-25, 2020) and Christopher Wheeldon's The Nutcracker (December 5-27, 2020). The Joffrey's winter and spring performance dates, scheduled for February and April/May of 2021, respectively, will continue as planned; specific programming will be announced at a later date. Additionally, the Joffrey has established a Crisis Stabilization Fund to recoup financial losses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Like all arts organizations, the Joffrey is dealing with unprecedented and unpredictable conditions," said Ashley Wheater MBE, The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director of The Joffrey Ballet. "Based on advice from health experts and local officials, it is not feasible to present the first half of our season in a manner that guarantees the safety of our audience, artists, production crew, and staff members. It saddens all of us. Our focus right now is keeping the Company whole and in good mental, spiritual, and physical health. We will continue to adapt and be ready to return to the stage when the circumstances allow. We will persevere and find new, creative ways to connect with our audience in the meantime."

"The loss of The Nutcracker alone-more than half of the Joffrey's annual earned revenue-compounds a financial crisis for the Company that began this past spring with the cancellation of several important performances and programs," added Greg Cameron, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We will now put our full attention and energy toward the Crisis Stabilization Fund to ensure the long-term health of the Joffrey. This is a critical juncture. Every moment, every decision, every dollar will count."

The Joffrey Crisis Stabilization Fund:

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of the Joffrey's 2020 spring production of Yuri Possokhov's Don Quixote and upcoming presentations of Sir Kenneth MacMillan's Manon and Christopher Wheeldon's The Nutcracker-an estimated earned revenue loss of more than $6.5 million. The Joffrey Academy of Dance, Official School of The Joffrey Ballet, and Joffrey Community Engagement have moved to virtual programming indefinitely.

This coming season, the Joffrey will rely almost entirely on contributed revenue to meet its financial commitments. The establishment of the Joffrey Crisis Stabilization Fund attempts to recoup lost funds stemming from COVID-19 and maintain basic operations for the next 12-18 months.

"The situation is a challenging one," said Joffrey Board Chair Anne L. Kaplan. "However, I am encouraged and overwhelmed by the exceptional dedication of our volunteer leadership during this difficult time. We have jump-started this Fund by securing 100% participation from our Board of Directors. Our dedicated Women's Board has pledged to do the same. We have set a high bar for our fundraising goals in the year ahead and we have a long way to go, but I am confident with the full support of our Boards along with our many other loyal and generous donors, who have seen us through challenging times before, Joffrey will emerge from this global health crisis stronger, bolder, and more resilient than ever."

In Accordance with City and State Mandates:

The Joffrey Ballet continues to make the safety of its audience, artists, and staff its priority. Joffrey Tower (10 E. Randolph St.) remains closed to all outside visitors until further notice, with administrative work taking place remotely. Normal activities will resume in accordance with city and state mandates, with guidance from local health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and in coordination with Lyric Opera of Chicago, the Joffrey's new home performance venue.

The 2020-2021 season marks the Joffrey's inaugural year at Lyric Opera House and 25 years since arriving in Chicago in 1995. For live performances, the Joffrey and Lyric Opera of Chicago are committed to a safe environment for its patrons and will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic accordingly.

Tickets and Subscriptions:

Two-program subscriptions, which include the winter and spring productions, are still available for purchase online at joffrey.org, by mail (Joffrey Ballet Subscriptions, The Joffrey Ballet, Joffrey Tower, 10 East Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 60601), by telephone at 312-386-8905, by fax at 312-739-0119 or by email at subscriptions@joffrey.org. Groups of 10 or more call 312-386-8937.

All performances subject to change.

