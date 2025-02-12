Jeff Awards Seeking Nominations For Special Award To Be Presented At 51st Anniversary Non-Equity Awards This March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Since 1968, the Jeff Awards has promoted and honored the vitality of Chicago theater. Through its awards program, thousands of theater artists have been recognized through nominations and awards for more than 30 potential categories of artistic and technical excellence. As part of the yearly awards ceremony for Non-Equity Theater, a Special Award is presented to honor the achievement of an individual or organization making a significant and lasting contribution to the Chicago theater community.



Nominations for this Special Award of the 51st Anniversary Jeff Awards for Non-Equity Theater will be accepted through Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 6pm CST. Submissions can be sent to specialaward@jeffawards.org.



Past recipients have included actors, directors, playwrights, company founders and administrators, media, philanthropists, theater companies, community leaders, legislators, and many others who have helped significantly advance the art and reputation of Chicago theater since the first award in 1969. Check out the Jeff Awards website for more details (use search term "Special Award").

For questions and more information, reach out to the Special Awards Chair at specialaward@jeffawards.org.

The 51st Anniversary Jeff Awards for Non-Equity Theater will be held March 24, 2025 at the Harris Theater in Chicago, IL. Nominations for this year's Non-Equity Awards will be announced in mid-March. Watch for more details.

ABOUT THE JEFF AWARDS

The Jeff Awards is one of the most active and engaged theater awards organizations in the country evaluating hundreds of theatrical productions annually and holding two awards ceremonies highlighting work over the past Equity and Non-Equity seasons. Through our recommendations, awards, and honors we help foster the growth of companies, encourage artists, bring new appreciation for diverse storytelling, and cultivate civic pride in the achievements of the Chicago theater community. Originally chartered in 1968 to recognize Equity productions, the Jeff Awards Non-Equity Wing was established in 1973 to celebrate outstanding achievement in non-union theatre. For more information, visit www.jeffawards.org.

