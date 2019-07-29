After having a sold-out concert at last season's inaugural concert, JAM Orchestra is back and is presenting A Summer Serenade! The concert is being held at the historic 500-seat concert hall, Nichols Concert Hall on Saturday, August 3, 1490 Chicago Ave. The concert begins at 7:30 PM.

A Summer Serenade will feature JAM's staple 30-piece orchestra performing. In addition, it will feature Evan Tammen as the oboe soloist on the stunning Oboe Concerto by Richard Strauss. Strauss' work brings a playful and nostalgic tapestry of Aaron Copland's Appalachian String (original chamber version), and the exotic sounds of Rodion Shchedrin's Carmen Suite for Strings and Percussion.

"We are excited to present our summer concert A Summer Serenade at the beautiful Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston. This eclectic concert features many unique orchestral sounds and colors that we are excited to bring to the audience. (Aaron) Copland's ballet Appalachian Spring is a staple of the American classical repertoire. Written for a small chamber orchestra, the piece evokes sounds and images of the American Pioneer life including open landscapes, a wedding and party, and the famous Shaker tune "Simple Gifts," says Aaron Kaplan, Co-Founder, and the A in, of JAM. "We're even more excited to be collaborating with Evan Tammen, an oboist known for his beautiful lyricism and tone, will be performing Richard Strauss' Oboe Concerto as well as a special surprise piece.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $15 for students ($30/$20 at the door) and can be purchased online. To purchase tickets, please go to www.jamorchestra.org.

The JAM Orchestra is a unique ensemble that strives to present music at the highest quality to a broad spectrum of audience-goers. Our mission is to perform all works, from classical music to Broadway and film scores, with the utmost musical integrity including original orchestrations and instrumentation, the way they were meant to be heard. Our goal is to make the orchestra experience accessible to everyone by creating programs that honor both familiar music as well as shed a light on underrepresented musical works and composers. Featuring some of the finest musicians in Chicago, the JAM Orchestra strives to create a distinctive and rewarding musical experience for all involved.

"Ending the concert, we will be showcasing a unique and clever twist on the music from the opera Carmen," says Co-Founder, and the M in JAM, Michael Goldman. "Conceived as a ballet, Russian composer Rodion Shchedrin brilliantly reconceived the original themes by Bizet with an evocative and witty new orchestration for strings and percussion. These 3 pieces were written in the span of 23 years, and they each create such different sonorities and images."

The JAM Orchestra was founded in 2018 by the three members of the JAM Trio: Justin Kono, Aaron Kaplan, and Michael Goldman. After being friends for several years and playing in many pit orchestras together, the trio formed in 2015. Dedicated to musical quality and creating a distinct sound, the JAM Trio has collaborated on countless projects and performances including weddings, cabarets, pit orchestras, and songwriting. They have written songs for Highland Park Players' Theatre for Young Audience shows, including a complete original score to A Fairytale Adventure in 2016. They are currently working on their first adaptation - writing a book and score to Marvin Hamlisch's children's book Marvin Makes Music. Justin, Aaron, and Michael each have extensive musical training and experience, and the JAM Orchestra is an epitome of their vision: friendship, collaboration, and commitment to musical integrity and excellence.

Visit the JAM Orchestra online at www.jamorchestra.org.





