Jackalope Will Suspend All Performances Of FAST COMPANY Effective March 13

Jackalope Theatre Company is saddened to announce that due to the public health risk accompanying the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackalope will be suspending performances of Fast Company, effective immediately and including the Friday, March 13th performance.

This afternoon, the Mayor of the City of Chicago and the Governor of the State of Illinois have issued recommendations canceling large public gatherings. The recommendation from the City is that events, meetings, and gatherings in Chicago of over 1,000 people should be canceled for the next 30 days. For the rest of the State, the Governor is recommending cancellations on gatherings of more than 250 people.

Following the Illinois press conference, the League of Chicago Theatres released a statement addressed to smaller houses stating "we do think it is becoming increasingly dangerous for people to gather in this rapidly escalating situation". The safety of our artists and patrons is of utmost importance to Jackalope, and so we have decided it is in everyone's best interest to suspend public activities at this time.

Jackalope is happy to credit your existing ticket towards a future Jackalope production or issue a tax deduction for the total value. The donation of the ticket value back to the theater will help operations sustain during these uncertain times. Jackalope staff will be in contact over the next 48 hours to make arrangements to exchange your tickets or if necessary, issue a refund and can answer any additional questions you may have.

We hope that this effort and the actions of all of our peer theaters through the city will help mitigate community spread, and we look forward to the day when we can gather again! We are grateful for your continued support, and for the dedication of the artists who worked tirelessly on this production. We look forward to the day we can gather with you again. Love and Antlers, Jackalope Theatre Company

Please don't hesitate to reach out should you have any questions!jackalope@jackalopetheatre.org/www.jackalopetheatre.org





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You