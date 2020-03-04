JACQUELINE NOVAK: GET ON YOUR KNEES To Play The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre has announced the Chicago debut of the Off-Broadway hit Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees, the most highbrow show about blow jobs you'll ever see! Written and performed by comedian Jacqueline Novak, directed by John Early, executive produced by Mike Birbiglia and presented by Natasha Lyonne, Novak's one-woman show will play May 29 - June 18, 2020 on The Den's Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 am at www.thedentheatre.com, in person at The Den box office or by calling (773) 697-3830. The press opening is Friday, May 29 at 8 pm.

Novak spins her material on the femininity of the penis and the stoicism of the vulva into an unexpectedly philosophical show that's part feminist outcry, part coming-of-age tale of triumph. Ira Glass calls it a "nearly Talmudic dissection of a subject. Really funny and just really like nothing else."

"Ladies and Gentlemen, I have seen the Muhammed Ali of comedy." - John Mulaney

"Critic's Pick! Brilliant on the absurdity of having and being a thinking, feeling, desiring, body. Shrewd, explicit, though not exactly raunchy, this is the funniest show about Cartesian dualism you will see all year!" - The New York Times

"I felt my teenage self seen and heard. I hope a lot of young women, older women, young men, older men, and also non-binary peeps of all ages see this show because it is funny and healing." - Ilana Glazer

PRODUCTION DETAILS:

Dates: Press performance: Friday, May 29 at 8 pm

Regular run: Saturday, May 30 - Thursday, June 18, 2020

Curtain Times: Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 4 pm & 8 pm; Sundays at 7 pm.

Tickets: $35 general admission, $39 mezzanine table seating, $49 VIP table seating. (Cocktail table service not available). Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6 at www.thedentheatre.com, in person at the The Den box office or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Photo Credit: Mindy Tucker





