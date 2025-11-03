JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to Lifeline Theatre

The celebrated one-person adaptation is written by Tom Mula and performed by longtime Chicago actor and Lifeline ensemble member Phil Timberlake.
Lifeline Theatre will present the return of Jacob Marley'S CHRISTMAS CAROL, back on stage November 30 through December 21, 2025 at Lifeline Theatre.
The celebrated one-person adaptation, written by Tom Mula and performed by longtime Chicago actor and Lifeline ensemble member Phil Timberlake, returns following Timberlake's Jeff Award-nominated performance in 2024, with lighting design by fellow ensemble member Diane Fairchild, who won a Jeff Award in 2024 for her work on the production.
One actor. Nineteen characters. Ninety minutes of rousing good cheer! In Dickens' A Christmas Carol, Scrooge gets a chance to amend his ways, but what happened to his partner, Jacob Marley? Find out in Lifeline Theatre's production of Jacob Marley'S CHRISTMAS CAROL, a one-man show written by Goodman Theatre's own Scrooge, Tom Mula, featuring a Jeff-nominated performance by longtime Chicago actor and Lifeline ensemble member, Phil Timberlake.
